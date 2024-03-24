AFC Notes: L’Jarius Sneed, Joe Flacco, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts
New Colts QB Joe Flacco had a tremendous run to win Comeback Player of the Year in 2023 with the Browns, and he previously stated his desire to return to Cleveland. He ended up in Indianapolis behind 2023 first-round QB Anthony Richardson.
“It was obviously a little bit different than last offseason, when I didn’t get any calls at all,” Flacco said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. “But even this offseason, I wasn’t really sure how it was going to go. It wasn’t like I played a ton of games last year or anything like that, but definitely grateful for Indy to reach out and have this as an opportunity.”
Flacco added he expects his experience to be able to help Richardson, even if he doesn’t view his job as being a mentor.
“Listen, I’ve kind of been in this role for a handful of years now. Obviously, last year was a little bit different cause I wasn’t anywhere, I was able to come in and play pretty quickly. But yeah, it’s just about being in the room with him and a lot of conversations naturally come up when you spend so much time together in a row. It’s just kind of I think being able to bring the experience and being able to help him simplify things and go out there and play fast and use his skillset the way he wants to.”
- According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Colts were one of the teams “that poked around” on CB L’Jarius Sneed before he was traded to the Titans.
- Texas WR Xavier Worthy has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Colts. (Ryan Fowler)
- The Colts are hosting a top-30 visit for Northern Iowa DT Khristian Boyd, per Ryan Fowler.
Jaguars
- Jaguars DT Arik Armstead‘s three-year, $43.5 million deal includes a $12.5 million signing bonus and $2.4 million options in 2025 and 2026. He’ll receive a $1.5 million guaranteed salary in 2024 and $14 million guaranteed in 2025, along with $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses and $750,000 in workout bonuses, via OverTheCap.
- Tony Pauline reports Georgia State OT Travis Glover has 20 official visits set up, including with the Jaguars.
- Florida Atlantic DT Evan Anderson met with the Jaguars at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Jaguars GM Trent Baalke didn’t attend Florida’s Pro Day after planning to go, per Mark Long. Baalke backed out when WR Ricky Pearsall said he wouldn’t be participating in workouts.
Titans
- Justin Melo reports the Titans are scheduled to host Louisville CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. on an official top-30 visit.
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans will also host Texas A&M DL McKinnley Jackson for a pre-draft visit this week.
- USC RB Marshawn Lloyd will take an official 30 visit with the Titans this week. (Tony Pauline)
- Titans S Amani Hooker had his injury guarantee become fully guaranteed on March 18th. Veteran WR DeAndre Hopkins was also due a roster bonus of $4.46 million. (Over the Cap)
- According to Jim Wyatt, new Titans RB Tony Pollard “will compete” with RB Tyjae Spears in camp, and Wyatt could see a situation where Tennesse “goes with the hot hand” each game.
- Wyatt says the Titans “clearly made a business decision” when it comes to LB Azeez Al-Shaair who got a big raise in Houston.
- Wyatt expects LB Otis Reese “to compete” but he also thinks Tennesse will add some competition at the position.
- Reese reflected on his rookie season and is excited to build on it in 2024: “I think I learned a lot. Being able to play in the (seven) games I played in, special teams and the games I played on defense, getting that experience meant a lot. Games started slowing down for me a little bit. So, I want to take that into the offseason and build on that and just get better.” (Jim Wyatt)
