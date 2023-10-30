AFC Notes: Mac Jones, Jalen Ramsey, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey was able to beat the initial timelines for his knee injury that said he’d likely be out until December. Ramsey made his season debut for Miami on Sunday and was able to get an interception.

Ramsey credited his support group for helping him get back as soon as possible.

“I’ve got a core group of family, friends, and then my teammates, coaches and everybody who I do care what they’re going to think about me and how I handle my business and how I go about my days, game days, whatever it may be,” Ramsey said, via Pro Football Talk. “So it was more so about proving them right today. Like before the game I was just telling everybody, ‘yo, I’m going to be as advertised today, to y’all.’ Like Mike, I’m going to prove you right; like Chris, I’m going to prove you right today. Today is going to be one of those days for me where – that’s really what it was about. It wasn’t about proving somebody wrong, but I did that, too, huh.”

Jets

The Jets were able to make a comeback in overtime to pull out a win over the Giants.

Veteran WR Allen Lazard told reporters after the game that QB Zach Wilson “showed a glimmer of Aaron Rodgers“ in helping get the team in position for a game-winning field goal.

“I think Zach showed a glimmer of Aaron Rodgers in what he was able to do in those last 24 seconds,” Lazard said, via Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post. “He just gave us a chance, and that’s all we can ask for.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick was asked again whether Mac Jones would continue to start for the team at quarterback following another loss.

Belichick didn’t address Jones specifically but said the entire team needs to do better moving forward.

“We all need to play better. We all need to coach and play better,” Belichick said, via Pro Football Talk.