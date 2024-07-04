AFC Notes: Mac Jones, JC Latham, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars OC Press Taylor said QB Mac Jones has been a ‘sponge” and has worked hard to learn the team’s offense.

“Mac’s done a great job just getting in here and learning the offense. He’s a sponge. He loves learning football, talking football,” Taylor said, via John Shipley of SI. “He’s constantly in the building, he’s constantly asking questions, he’s constantly talking, which one thing, like, ‘hey, shut up, I have to give you a play call real quick.’ He just runs his mouth all the time, which is fun. It makes practice fun. He’s chirping with the DBs all the time. It’s hard right now when we don’t have helmets on so there’s no headset communicator. I have to physically get him to come talk to me to give him the next play call.”

Taylor added that the biggest curve with Jones is just communication, as he’s run a vast majority of their concepts in the past.

Texans

Aaron Wilson writes the Texans hired former Patriots executive Steve Cargile as senior personnel executive/assistant director of pro scouting and promoted DJ Debick from assistant director of pro scouting to director of pro scouting.

Titans

Titans new OL coach Bill Callahan had good things to say about first-round OT JC Latham’s work ethic.

“(Latham is) built a little bit differently from the mental aspect from most first-rounders I’ve been around,” Callahan said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “He’ll always do the extra, he’s always out here everyday. Of course, you know the story about (general manager) Ran (Carthon) chasing him out of the rain here a few weeks ago.”