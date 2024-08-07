AFC Notes: Mac Jones, Mason Rudolph, Malik Willis, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Mac Jones is loving his time in Jacksonville and has reinvented his passion for the game.

“It feels weird, honestly,” Jones said, via Jacksonville.com. “Just being Mac and being my own guy. Being the quarterback that everyone wants to play with. I like to have fun, like to talk a little smack and I don’t want to feel bad doing that. It’s just my personality and I think everyone here is embracing it.”

Jaguars OC Press Taylor and Jones have a great relationship. Taylor jokes that he views Jones as an annoying little brother.

“That’s a good way to describe it,” Taylor said with a laugh. “What I love about Mac is that Mac loves football. He loves playing football, he loves talking football, which I think I’m very similar in that way. We have a good rapport in that sense. Mac’s always having a good time, always talking. We talked about that before, so I’ve got no problem talking. We like to chirp back and forth every once in a while.”

Jaguars QB coach Mike McCoy said the expectations are clear and Jones knows exactly what is expected of him during his time with the team.

“We talked about all these things before he signed here. I think coach [Pederson] clearly defined exactly what his role was going to be and how we’re going to handle the offseason program through training camp with all three quarterbacks in the room, and how we’re going to operate. That’s all he wanted,” McCoy explained. “He wanted an opportunity to come into a situation and we told him exactly what it was and he understood it.”

Texans

Texans OL Kenyon Green has dealt with injuries that have limited his game or kept him off the field through his first two NFL seasons. With the hope that he can compete for the starting LG spot, Houston HC DeMeco Ryans has been impressed with the work Green has put in.

“The first two days, I’ve seen a guy who’s in shape and a guy who’s ready to compete,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “That’ll give him his best chance to put his best film out there. We’ll see, but Kenyon, he’s available, so that will allow him to grow and become a better player. He’s done a great job in the offseason of working out [and] being attentive to all the details the coaches have asked him to take care of—he’s been on it. So, this gives him a chance.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan said the team would love to get QB Malik Willis some reps with the two’s, but QB Mason Rudolph‘s performance thus far has been so consistent, that it’s hard to justify taking reps away from him.

“The hard part is that Mason’s played so well, too,” Callahan said, via the team’s website. “We wouldn’t be moving Malik up because of Mason’s performance, we’d just be allowing Malik an opportunity to play with the twos. It’s hard to elevate Malik and demote Mason when Mason’s played very good football, too. So, it’s a good problem to have. Like I said, it helps the rest of group be able to showcase, and they can both operate and manage, and it helps the whole process for guys competing. So that part’s been really positive.” Callahan detailed what Rudolph has displayed that has impressed him specifically. “He plays on time, and then he’s got a little bit of gamer to him,” Callahan said of Rudolph. “I think when we play in these unscripted periods and he starts to play football, you can see his experience playing football. He’s got a plan, and that’s a lot of the things we talk about with the quarterback is when you’re going up to snap a play, you have to have a plan. Whatever the criteria for the play is, whatever the protection issues are, whatever the route is, knowing the coverage, he just always has a plan at the line of scrimmage. And you see that that comes from playing. You get hit in the mouth a few times, you tend to have a plan. So, that part’s been really good. It’s just his operation and knowing where to go with the ball. And then when he’s throwing it, he’s thrown it accurate. I mean, he’s made some really nice throws over the course of camp, and he’s everything that I remember him being having to play against them. So that’s been really positive.”