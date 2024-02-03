AFC Notes: Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

The Buffalo Bills officially hired Al Holcomb as linebackers coach and Marcus West as defensive line coach.

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said it was his goal to play in all 17 games plus the playoffs and feels fortunate to achieve that accomplishment.

“My main goal this year was to play, you know, 17-plus games and I was able to accomplish that goal and just very fortunate that I was able to do that and very happy too,” Tua said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

Tagovailoa is confident the organization will get a long-term extension done for him. He’s entering his fifth-year option.

“I believe that will happen,” Tua said. “I’m gonna let, you know, my agents, Chris (Grier), Mike (McDaniel), let those guys talk about that and let them move forward accordingly.”

Patriots Former Patriots DB Devin McCourty believes the team should move on from QB Mac Jones. “Right now, without having that offensive coordinator, if you’re asking my opinion, I’d move on from Mac, start from scratch,” McCourty said, via Patriots Wire. “I think it would help him to be elsewhere … So I think if the opportunity comes to trade him, I think it will help both sides.” Field Yates reports Patriots OLB coach Steve Belichick and RB coach Vinnie Sunseri are interviewing for defensive assistant jobs on the University of Washington’s coaching staff.