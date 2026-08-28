AFC Notes: Malik Willis, Geno Smith, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley outlined where QB Malik Willis has improved heading into the first year of a three-year, $67.5 million contract.

“He’s become very confident, more consistent,” Hafley said, via Fox Sports’ Greg Auman. “He’s taking care of the football. He’s getting rid of the ball on time. He’s playing in the pocket, but now, what he’s starting to do is, as it gets closer, he’s starting to use his legs not just to run the ball, but to step up, escape, make some throws down the field, or take off or extend plays.”

Hafley also detailed what he’s been looking for out of Willis throughout presesaon.

“Can he take another step? Can he take another step with the playbook? Can he take another step with the execution? Can he take another step as the leader of the offense? And then can he start to become a leader of the entire team? … I think he’s a guy that has gotten better every single day, and he’s just been unfazed. He’s the same person. You can’t rattle him, I’m pleased with where he’s at. I think it will be a work in progress for the rest of camp, but I’m excited where he’s at.”

Miami OC Bobby Slowik keyed on Willis handling the leadership part of his role, praising his ability to run the offense’s operation above all else.

“He’s been great on the field, and he’s just consistently gotten better in everything that we’re doing,” Slowik said. “And really there’s a lot that goes along with the quarterback position. You’ve got to handle yourself, you’ve got to handle the huddle, you’ve got to handle the guys around you, you’ve got to make sure that you’re on your stuff, to make sure they’re on their stuff. You’ve got to help guys out post-huddle. There’s just a lot of things that naturally come with the position that he handles with ease really. So that’s been pretty awesome to see. And just to see his continued improvement every day within what we’re doing has been fun.”

Jets

Jets QB Geno Smith returns to the franchise entering year 13 on a team loaded with young players. Smith talked about how he prepares to be the best leader, saying he does his best to display leadership in numerous ways.

“Overall, I think leadership starts with integrity, and I think in order to lead others, you got to lead yourself first,” Smith said, via the team’s website. “And so, I’m a guy who never misses a rep. I’m a guy who likes to be early and stay late and do all the little things that it takes to be prepared.”

“I think leadership comes with preparation. When guys know that you’re prepared, they don’t mind following you. And I never once said, ‘Hey, I’m the leader.’ I don’t. I don’t believe that’s my place. I think I lead by example. I lead through my play, and then I want those guys to feel me in the huddle. I want them to feel my passion and how bad I want to win. Every single day, every single rep. I really love to compete. That’s something I love the most, and I think my teammates appreciate that. And I let them talk about all the other stuff, but I just try to stay focused on what I need to do.”

Patriots

Patriots LT Will Campbell revealed that he received some advice from Eagles RT Lane Johnson about where he is after his first NFL season.

“Lane told me, ‘You have to be very honest with yourself about the season,'” Campbell told ESPN. “I felt like before I got hurt [Nov. 23], I was playing some solid ball. And after that, I didn’t play the way I needed to play. So just learning from it, fixing it. After the season, I was just worried about getting healthy, building my strength back to where I knew it needed to be and coming into [spring practices] ready to go, trying to do everything I can to put myself in the best position possible to help the team.”

“[Lane] reached out to me about coming out there; I was super grateful to be able to be around him, Tristan and Dion — those guys were all super nice to me and welcoming,” Campbell added. “They’ve played a lot of football at a high level. Lane and Tristan have both won Super Bowls, so they have everything a young, aspiring tackle in this league wants by the time they’re that age. It was not only being able to hang out, but seeing how they work, and just to get in there and compete and soak up anything I can from them.”