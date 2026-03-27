AFC Notes: Malik Willis, Jets’ Draft Visits, Dolphins, Ravens

Dolphins
- The Dolphins’ gutting of their roster has many speculating that they are purposely tanking the 2026 season. An anonymous NFL general manager told Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom that recently signed QB Malik Willis will have “no chance” at proving he’s a capable starter next season because of the offense’s poor quality: “He’s got no shot. No shot, dude. No chance. That’s not a starting NFL offense.”
- One NFL evaluator hopes that Miami was upfront with Willis about their rebuilding roster: “I hope they told (Willis) this was the plan when they signed him. That is a total rebuild on offense.”
- The same evaluator wonders if Willis will even make it through a second season in Miami, given they don’t have an offensive line to protect him or playmakers to help him: “I don’t see how.”
- The Dolphins signed Ronnie Harrison on Wednesday, who is a versatile player with experience at both linebacker and safety. Barry Jackson, citing a source, reports that Miami plans to use him at linebacker.
Jets
- Missouri DE Zion Young has over 10 30 visits on his schedule, including with the Jets. (Arye Pulli)
- LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier said he has a private workout coming up with the Jets. (Ian Rapoport)
- Notre Dame WR Malachi Fields met extensively with the Jets at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Ohio State LB Arvell Reese met at length with the Jets around his pro day. (Jeremy Fowler)
- Connecticut QB Joe Fagnano spoke with the Jets’ QB coach at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Boston College OT Jude Bowry and OL Logan Taylor met with Jets OL coach Steve Heiden at their pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Alabama QB Ty Simpson has a private workout scheduled with the Jets. (Field Yates)
Ravens
- Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom wonders if the Ravens will break their tradition of not trading up in the first round after uncharacteristically parting with their top pick for Maxx Crosby before rescinding the deal. La Canfora cites one anonymous general manager who questions if they will move up from No. 14 overall for a player like Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq: “Do you think they go up and get the kid from Oregon (tight end Kenyon Sadiq)? Lamar needs big downfield targets… If you are trying to get Lamar to do a long-term deal, and you have a bad offensive line, and one receiver (Zay Flowers), and there’s nothing left in free agency, what would you do?”
- Another GM could see Sadiq going in the top 10 picks: “It’s too early to know, but I wouldn’t think so. He could go top 10.”
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