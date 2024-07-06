AFC Notes: Mark Andrews, Joe Burrow, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has played at the highest level throughout the early phases of his NFL career but has struggled to stay on the field due to a variety of injuries. Heading into the 2024 season, Burrow’s main goal is to stay healthy and play every game.

“Well, number one, I want to be on the field for all the games,” Burrow said, via Complex’s Ben Felderstein. “I know I’m going to play well when I’m out there. I’m at that point in my career where I’ve seen enough ball and I know myself that I can go out there and play as well as anybody in the game.”

“The biggest strides this year are going to be my body and learning how to get through the season, get through practices with my body, feeling tip, top shape. And so that’s the main focus for the offseason.”

Ravens

When Ravens TE Mark Andrews suffered an injury that left him out for an extended period, backup TE Isaiah Likely stepped up and gave the offense another reliable playmaker. Andrews discussed the advantage they can have this upcoming season with two TE sets thanks to the versatility of Andrews and Likely.

“You see it all across the NFL. The tight end position is growing and growing,” Andrews said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “These are guys that are some of the best athletes on the field, being big, tall, strong, able to go (and) get passes. I love what we’re able to do. I think that we’re going to continue to grow, obviously me, ‘Like’ and everybody else. But, it’s going to be fun. It’s going to be fun to be able to play around, game plan for that and just play some football. Obviously, we have Lamar Jackson, and he likes his tight ends. So, we’re going to get open for him.”

“It’s going to be special. When you have two guys that are dynamic, mismatches all over the field — it doesn’t matter where you put us. That’s tough to game plan for. We’re guys that love to play ball, love to compete, and it’s going to be fun. Really, our whole tight end room is special right now, and I’m excited about that. We’re just trying to grow and get better each and every day.”

Steelers

Steelers DL Cameron Heyward doesn’t have an update on his contract status but hopes to remain with the team this season and beyond.

“I don’t wanna say how likely something is ‘cause you just never know,” Heyward said, via PFT. “Obviously, I would love to be a Pittsburgh Steeler for the rest of my career. Getting a contract would lay claim to that. My goal is to be a Pittsburgh Steeler this year and have a good year to hopefully come back and play more games with them.”