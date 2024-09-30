AFC Notes: Mark Andrews, Myles Garrett, Yannick Ngakoue, Browns, Ravens

Browns

Browns DE Myles Garrett admitted that he’s slightly banged up but credited the training staff and said he’ll continue to be able to do his job.

“I feel like I have the right people around me, have the right training staff here to make sure that everything is pretty stable for the rest of the season,” Garrett said, via PFT. “So, I’m not too worried. I try to spend every moment preparing my body for the rigors of the season. Sometimes, [I have] some bumps and bruises like I have right now. So, an injured animal is the fiercest, so I’m going to be at my best.”

Ravens

After a slow start, Ravens TE Mark Andrews reiterated his desire to contribute to winning more than anything else. Andrews isn’t worried about the outside noise and knows the results will improve over time.

“You know, obviously I want the ball,” Andrews said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “I want to be able to help this team win. But it’s just knowing that your time will come and just keep going.”

“I mean, all that [fantasy talk] is good and stuff, but they don’t know what’s going on inside this building and how we’re working and what I’m doing. They’re not watching me every play. They’re not seeing the type of work that I’m putting in. And so, all good things come with time.”

Baltimore signed veteran OLB Yannick Ngakoue to the practice squad and Ngakoue stated he’s ready to go immediately. Ravens HC John Harbaugh won’t rush him into the rotation because of their young talent but will use him when needed.

“We have a lot of good young players rushing the passer too,” Harbaugh said, via Ryan Mink of the team’s website. “I think it’s just going to be him being ready, which I’m very confident he will be soon. And then the opportunity expressing itself when it does, he’ll be out there and I think he’ll help us.”