AFC Notes: Mark Andrews, Tank Dell, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers, Texans

Bengals

Bengals S Geno Stone has been outwardly frustrated with how the season is going after starting his Cincinnati career 0-3.

“I’m walking around with a pissed off attitude,” Stone said, via WPCO’s Caleb Noe. “People keep asking me why I look like this. I hate losing. I’ve never been 0-3 in my whole life. Me, I just want to win, that’s all it is. That’s why I came here.”

Ravens

Ravens K Justin Tucker has uncharacteristically missed three field goals so far this season and six of his last seven attempts from over 50 yards. He mentioned that he’s been working through “a technique thing” but still feels he’s hitting the ball well.

“I’ve been working through a technique thing,” Tucker said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “For the most part, we’ve been striking the ball really well and I’ve let three kicks get away from me.”

Tucker is feeling some added responsibility to turn things around.

“Everybody else is doing exactly what they’re supposed to be doing,” Tucker said. “It’s on me.”

As for TE Mark Andrews having no catches in Week 3 against the Cowboys, HC John Harbaugh explained their plan varies each game.

“There’ll always be somebody that didn’t get the ball thrown to them or didn’t get many touches or wasn’t on the field as much,” Harbaugh said. “It’s probably going to be a part of the game plan each week — and a lot of it is how the game goes, too.”

Steelers

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick praised LB Nick Herbig‘s two-sack performance in their Week 3 win over the Chargers and feels he’d likely be a starter on other teams.

“Herbig’s a great player,” Fitzpatrick said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “If he was anywhere else, he’d probably be starting and playing at a high level, but obviously he has two great All-Pro Pass rushers in front of him. He does a great job when he comes in, plays at a high level, and Alex got hurt, next man up, and he went out there and did what he did.”

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said Herbig has a lot of self-confidence and is always ready to play.

“He’s hardworking and humble and I really think that tees up performance for him,” Tomlin said. “But he also has ridiculous belief in self and that’s attractive to coaches, that’s attractive to older players. He is not a guy that’s ever scared.”

Steelers OT Broderick Jones said Herbig is a handful in practice and is quick off the ball.

“I’m not going to lie, when we first got here, Nick was working me,” Jones said. “Because honestly, I’ve never seen nobody like him, so fast off the ball and stuff. It was different, but it’s something that I had to get used to.”

Texans

According to Aaron Wilson, Texans WR Tank Dell is not expected to play against the Jaguars after missing practice this week with bruised ribs.

is not expected to play against the Jaguars after missing practice this week with bruised ribs. According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans worked out DE Owen Porter.