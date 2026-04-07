AFC Notes: Mark Davis, Jim Harbaugh, Chargers, Jaguars, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh believes that QB Trey Lance could be the next quarterback to have a career resurgence.

“He’s gotta be 26 by now, right?” he said, via The Athletic. “Great guy, great pro, great competitor — and we saw some really good development in him last year,” Harbaugh added. “And it continues. He’s at that age, right? I mean, that’s the fat part of the bat right there for a quarterback. So I’m excited for his continued progress.”

Illinois DE Gabe Jacas took a 30 visit with the Chargers. (Thomas Martinez)

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen said LB Ventrell Miller should have added confidence after the team lost LB Devin Lloyd in free agency and didn’t add a replacement.

“Any time you can give a player confidence without telling them anything … like right now, if you’re him and we haven’t signed anybody, you should say well at least they believe in me. At least they think I can do it. And now it is on him and us to do it together. But also like dude, now is time. Now is time to truly take it over. There is going to be an opportunity there,” Coen said, via Sports Illustrated.

Raiders

Raiders owner Mark Davis gave his outlook on the franchise’s changes this offseason ahead of making the first pick of the draft in Pittsburgh, where they are likely to select Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza.

Davis noted he is happy the team got to retain DE Maxx Crosby and signed C Tyler Linderbaum in free agency, he also recalls that the team has picked first overall before and it did not work out with LSU QB JaMarcus Russell.

“Well, I’m really impressed with the way John and Klint are working together, along with John’s staff and the coaching staff,” Davis said, via the team website. “Having the first pick in the draft is exciting because we kind of control the draft – we get to make the decision on who we’re gonna pick. But we’ve had that position before, and it didn’t work out. So there’s no magic bullet there, but it’s a great opportunity to get a great player, whoever they decide to pick.”

“As I said, I never wanted Maxx to leave, so I’m glad that he’s back and I’m glad that we got Tyler Linderbaum. So I think we got out of that pretty well.” Davis added.