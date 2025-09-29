AFC Notes: Marlon Humphrey, Shedeur Sanders, Kevin Stefanski, Browns, Ravens

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski was asked about fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders‘ assertion that he feels like he’s ready to play.

“Yeah, he’s doing a good job,” Stefanski said via PFT. “I hope all of our guys feel like they’re ready . . . and they’re working very hard at it. We do a lot of work with our players, rookies, vets, all our guys, spending every available minute that we have with them, getting them ready physically, mentally, whether it’s in the weight room, the meeting room, out on the field. So all of our guys are working very hard.”

Cleveland WR Jerry Jeudy was upset with himself after a fourth-quarter drop: “That sh– got me hot. I gotta make that damn play, bro. It’s a big-time play, I got to catch that sh–. I catch them sh– every day in practice. That would have been a big play …I have to make those f–in’ plays.” (Mary Kay Cabot)

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (Achilles) is not expected to have his practice window opened this week despite being eligible to return from the PUP list after four weeks. (Cabot)

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said WRs Cedric Tillman (hamstring) and DeAndre Carter (concussion) will be out in the “weeks department.” (Chris Easterling)

Stefanski was asked if he's sticking with QB Joe Flacco as the starter: "I understand the question. We have to play better and we have to coach better. This is not about one person." (Zac Jackson)

Flacco on his interception, where there appeared to be a miscommunication between him and Tillman: "We made mistakes. The first pick was on me… I thought he was going. I was in the wrong, not (Tillman)." ( Zac Jackson )

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey is expected to miss a few weeks with a calf injury, but the injury is not expected to be as bad as it could have. (Ian Rapoport)

is expected to miss a few weeks with a calf injury, but the injury is not expected to be as bad as it could have. (Ian Rapoport) Baltimore LB Roquan Smith was diagnosed with a grade two hamstring strain and will miss a few week as well. (Rapoport)

was diagnosed with a grade two hamstring strain and will miss a few week as well. (Rapoport) Ravens HC John Harbaugh spoke on QB Lamar Jackson‘s hamstring injury: “The way I know Lamar, if he could’ve gone in the game, he would’ve been in the game. That’s how Lamar is.” (Rapoport)