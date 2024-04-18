AFC Notes: Marquise Brown, Aidan O’Connell, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Chiefs

The Chiefs’ big move on the offensive side of the ball this offseason was signing WR Marquise Brown in free agency to add a vertical threat to the passing attack. Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes explained how Brown will improve their offense in 2024.

“Hollywood, I think you obviously see the speed,” Mahomes said, via Matt McMullen. “You see the speed instantly. But I think what I like so far is how hard he works. He’s been at all the workouts and the route running, and he wants more, he wants to continue to push himself more and more.”

“I think he’ll have a great role in this offense, the way he’s able to run routes, the way he’s able to stretch the field, I think it’ll be even different than you’ve seen him before because I think we could utilize them in different ways that I think he has been utilized in yet.”

Raiders

Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell did well during his rookie season but is now expected to compete with veteran QB Gardner Minshew and possibly an incoming rookie as Las Vegas could look at drafting a quarterback.

“I think especially at this level — and I thought the same thing at Purdue — but especially at this level, there’s going to be competition,” O’Connell said during a press conference. “I mean, it’s the best of the best, and so the coaches and administration want to bring in the best players possible to try to make the team better. And the best guys are going to play, and so I’m just trying to do my job. [I]t’s new at this level for me, but it’s nothing new in terms of the competition. It’s been even since high school what I’ve been dealing with and working through, and so that’s just part of the game. It’s not unique to any one position, it’s how it is at every position. Obviously, only one quarterback plays, but it’s part of it. It’d be more foreign to me being the unquestioned starter rather than competing.”

“Just don’t read it,” O’Connell added on outside opinions. “Don’t look at it, don’t read it. And yeah, I’m definitely good to be naïve. I think ignorance is definitely bliss, and that’s what I’m doing.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on the Raiders’ QB preference: “There’s been a lot of chatter, real or not, that the Raiders do like Michael Penix . I do believe Raiders would have loved to have found a way to go get Daniels, but impossible to make happen.” (Billy Marshall)

. I do believe Raiders would have loved to have found a way to go get Daniels, but impossible to make happen.” (Billy Marshall) The Raiders had a private meeting with South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler before his pro day. (Jordan Schultz)