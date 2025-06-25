AFC Notes: Marquise Brown, Jim Harbaugh, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Coming off a season where the Broncos surpassed expectations and made the postseason, LT Garett Bolles believes they will be even better in 2025 because of the added experience to a young team.

“Our team’s special,” Bolles said, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s website. “Last year, we were young and we were inexperienced. Finally, we dipped our toe in the water. Obviously it didn’t end up the way we wanted it to end up, but I think we learned so much about what we have and the core players that we have.”

Bolles believes their main key to success this season is the run game that starts up front with the offensive line.

“I feel like it’s going to [be] up to us five up front and our demeanor and the way we run off the ball, the tenacity that we have and the chemistry that we have to get the ball [rolling]. When we do that, we’re a dangerous team.”

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh underwent a cardiac ablation procedure and hip replacement surgery this offseason. Harbaugh said he doesn’t have any concerns going into the 2025 season.

“The doctors can’t find anything wrong with me,” Harbaugh said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. “A-grade.”

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Marquise Brown has a goal of staying healthy this season and making an impact after returning to the lineup late last season due to injury.

“Healthy season,” Brown said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “It’s my number one goal. Just being able to really showcase what I can do. That’s all I’m looking to do…I wasn’t my best self, for sure. I was coming back, really just trying to help whichever way I could and that was my mindset and that helped me carry me through the end of last year. So I was just really grateful that I even had the opportunity to come back. It was a good transition back into football. But now being able to train and build my body the way I want to, I’ve been enjoying it, enjoying the process.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has confidence in Brown, who had nine catches for 91 yards in the regular season and five catches for 50 yards in the playoffs.

“You all saw it in training camp, how special of a football player he is,” Mahomes said. “He did everything the right way, was in the building early, was in the building late, was teaching other guys. For him to get injured in kind of a freak deal there in the first play of the preseason, it stunk. I was happy to have him back at the end of the season and him to get back within the offense. Now with hopefully him having the full offseason and training camp and staying healthy and continuing to fight through, his role will expand even more. It’s kind of hard to throw guys in at the end of the season and try to give them a huge role. I think you can see when he gets the football in his hands and he has a huge role in our offense, it makes everybody go.”