AFC Notes: Marquise Brown, Xavier Worthy, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos GM George Paton gave his input on 2024 seventh-round OL Nick Gargiulo, who spent time playing both guard and center at South Carolina.

“I think that he is a guard who can swing inside,” Paton said, via Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire. “He’s played center. [He is a] Yale transfer, really smart, tough, physical. Kind of fits our mold. So we think it’s a good get for where we got him.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes told reporters during a press conference that he is excited to be working with wide receivers Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy this offseason.

“I think y’all saw it today, I’m giving him chances downfield, and he’s making the plays happen,” Mahomes said of Brown, via Pro Football Talk. “The more plays he makes, the more we’ll continue to give him those chances. [He’s] a good addition to our offense.”

Mahomes’ time on the practice field with Worthy has been curtailed by the first-round rookie’s hamstring injury, but he still made a positive first impression.

“I think you can tell how intelligent he is, he is asking the right questions,” Mahomes noted of Worthy. “Before he had the hamstring thing, he was getting in — he was getting the work in. Sometimes it’s tough with those guys coming off combine training and they want to prove what they can do from Day 1 and little injuries like that happen. We’re going to be precautionary right now — he could probably get out there if we really wanted him to. You can see he’s sitting right beside the guys asking all the right questions and whenever he does get back on the field, I’m excited to get to work with him.”

Raiders

Raiders OC Luke Getsy described the process of installing the team’s offense from the ground up with new personnel.

“It’s important to lay a foundation,” Getsy said, via Raiders Wire. “If we can establish our style and the brotherhood that we have in that room, we’re going to be just fine. The schematic part is the second element of it. Guys got to be comfortable being able to react to things that happen. Because the reality of it is that we prepare them and we say it’s going to look like this and we called it for this, but there’s often something that’s slightly different and those repetitions that you get with one another, that’s how you become elite.”