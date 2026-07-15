AFC Notes: Maxwell Hairston, Drake Maye, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

The Bills used two draft picks on corners in the 2026 draft, including second-rounder Davison Igbinosun, despite using a first-rounder on CB Maxwell Hairston the year prior. Hairston is focusing on becoming a full-time starter for the entire season and remaining healthy to help them win a championship.

“I got a lot to prove to myself,” Hairston said, via Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News. “My goal is to be a full-season starter. Honestly, my goal is to do whatever I can to help us win a Super Bowl. Day in, day out, come in and take care of my body and just keep going.”

Hairston is excited to have Igbinosun on the team and doesn’t look too much into what positions they add.

“Let’s come in, let’s work. We’re getting young in the secondary. He’s came in here and made plays. He’s fitting in well. We draft who we draft. I love all the rookies we bring in, but for me, I’m worried about what I’ve got to do this year to be out there. If it is competition, I love it. I’m somebody, I like to work. Him coming in kind of just let us know that we’re going young.”

Despite adding more corners, Bills new DC Jim Leonhard reiterated confidence in everyone they have, including Hairston. He said he’s loved Hairston before taking the job this year, and it was clear they felt secondary depth was needed.

“We love Max. I was a huge fan of Max coming out of college as well”, Leonhard said. “We’re not down on any of the corners that we had. We needed depth. I firmly believe you have to be able to rush the passer, you have to be able to cover, and we needed more depth in the room in order to do that. Now, we’ve got to go make it right, but that was the biggest thing, [drafting Igbinosun] had nothing to do with Max or ‘CB’ or bringing Dee in. We needed more depth. You need more starters in a secondary; you can never have enough guys who can cover.”

Dolphins

Jeremy Fowler‘s list of top running backs heading into the new season included Dolphins RB De’Von Achane : “An explosive play waiting to happen. Elite receiver out of the backfield,” a veteran NFL defensive coach said of Achane.

: “An explosive play waiting to happen. Elite receiver out of the backfield,” a veteran NFL defensive coach said of Achane. One NFC executive called Dolphins C Aaron Brewer the most underrated player in the league in Fowler‘s ranking of interior linemen: “Most underrated player in the league. He’s very scheme-specific—but his twitchiness and explosiveness are off the charts. He’s good but accentuated by the scheme, in my opinion. Athletic but not powerful.”

Patriots

Jeremy Fowler had Patriots QB Drake Maye ranked No. 8 on his list of the league’s best quarterbacks heading into 2026, which was created from the polls of coaches and execs around the NFL: “Size, athleticism, accuracy, playmaking upside through the roof, poise and toughness,” an NFL coordinator said. “He had zero weapons and a shaky OL, and made it all work.”

ranked No. 8 on his list of the league’s best quarterbacks heading into 2026, which was created from the polls of coaches and execs around the NFL: “Size, athleticism, accuracy, playmaking upside through the roof, poise and toughness,” an NFL coordinator said. “He had zero weapons and a shaky OL, and made it all work.” “He’s really talented, but I need to see more,” a veteran NFC defensive coach added on Maye. “Other quarterbacks on this list have proven it over time, and he’s got to keep doing it.”