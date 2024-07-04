AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Broncos, Raiders, Ravens

Broncos

According to Mike Klis of 9News, Broncos’ suspended DL Eyioma Uwazurike is under review by the Colorado Department of Revenue and Arapahoe County prosecutors to determine whether he violated state gambling laws stemming from his suspension last year for betting on NFL games.

Citing sources, Klis also reports the NFL is waiting for authorities to conclude their review before determining whether Uwazurike is eligible to apply for reinstatement on July 24.

Klis writes the Broncos have not closed the door on Uwazurike’s potential return should he be reinstated by the league.

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby said he’s had a good offseason after dealing with knee and thumb injuries last season that required surgeries in January.

“It’s been a hell of an offseason,” Crosby said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “So, it’s been a hell of a ride back. I had to get two major surgeries, and it’s been different, but at the end of the day, there’s not one street to get to where you want to go, there’s multiple. And for me, I trust the people around me, trust my team, everyone involved, to get me back to 100 percent. And then also taking that next step.”

Crosby said he quickly began training back in January to prepare for the 2024 season and feels his consistency is what sets him apart.

“You talk about fight camps [lasting] maybe three months, four months; I do it 365 [days],” Crosby said. “So that’s why I feel like, at the end of the day, my consistency is what separates myself and it will only keep getting me better because I don’t leave any stone unturned.”

Ravens

Former Ravens DC Mike Macdonald had great success in his two years in Baltimore before taking a head coaching job in Seattle this offseason. With the promotion of LB coach Zach Orr to DC, Ravens S Kyle Hamilton acknowledged his strong relationship with Orr.

“But with ‘Z.O.’, that’s been my guy over the past two years, [and] I feel like everybody in the building would say that, as well,” Hamilton said, via Kevin Oestreicher of the Ravens Wire. “He’s a great dude. He’s been here, obviously – been a Raven – for a while [as a] player and coach, and [he’s] somebody that … It was a seamless transition, and he’s got a great grasp of the defense, as well, and he’s going to put us in the right spots [to] help us make plays [and] help us maximize our abilities.”