AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Chiefs’ Contracts, Raiders’ Offseason

Chiefs

Ian Rapoport reports that as part of their trade agreement, the Jets will pay QB Justin Fields an $8 million signing bonus. an $8 million signing bonus. He will earn a $3 million fully guaranteed salary from the Chiefs, for a total of $11 million, meaning he will earn an additional $1 million in guaranteed money than he was previously earning.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk feels that the contract structure of RB Kenneth Walker implies that the Chiefs plan to use him more heavily than they have used other running backs in the past.

implies that the Chiefs plan to use him more heavily than they have used other running backs in the past. The Chiefs signed WR Tyquan Thornton to a two-year, $11 million deal that includes a $4 million signing bonus, $7.4 million fully guaranteed, and salaries of $1.4 million in 2026 and $5.4 million in 2027. (Wilson)

to a two-year, $11 million deal that includes a $4 million signing bonus, $7.4 million fully guaranteed, and salaries of $1.4 million in 2026 and $5.4 million in 2027. (Wilson) The Chiefs signed CB Kader Kohou to a one-year, $1.81 million deal that is fully guaranteed and includes a $665,000 signing bonus and a $1.145 million salary. (Wilson)

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby said that after the deal that sent him to Baltimore fell through that he was in the exact place that he needed to be.

“Everyone’s got their own theory, conspiracy theory, no one really will ever admit on either side what the real truth is or whatever,” Crosby said, via PFT. “Ultimately, it doesn’t even matter. I am where I’m supposed to be. I know that. I’ll just say that. . . . S—t happens for a reason. I know exactly who I am. I’m f—ing crushing my rehab. I’m doing what I’m doing. I wasn’t supposed to be in Baltimore and that’s it. You know what I mean? I’m meant to be a Raider. It’s through my damn core. And that’s it. I leave it as simple as that.”

Raiders

When examining the Raiders and Jets’ offseason, one anonymous assistant GM told Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports that he liked the approach of both teams and feels they didn’t do “anything stupid” with their spending.

“I’m not saying either one of them will be good,” the assistant GM said. “But I liked their approach (to free agency). They didn’t do anything stupid.”

The assistant GM thinks the trade of Maxx Crosby to the Ravens would’ve made Las Vegas’ offseason a “grand slam.”

“[That] would’ve made their offseason a grand slam. [Their spending] was a little crazier [than the Jets], but they had cap room to burn, so who cares? And if they had gotten two first-round picks on top of that for a player who didn’t want to be there? Wow.”

One anonymous scout points out that Las Vegas is all in on Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick, and the team did well to address their defense, offensive line, and receivers.

“They’re all about the quarterback,” the scout said. “But you can’t say ‘nothing else matters’. They needed to fix the defense so they could keep him in games. They needed to protect him. They had to get him a receiver. Forget the prices. They did all that. It wasn’t a franchise-changing [spending] spree, but it was a really solid start.”