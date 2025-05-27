AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Evan Engram, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton commented on the process of TE Evan Engram signing with the team this offseason.

“It took a little bit, in other words, the process relative to his visit and other visits,” Payton said, via BroncosWire.com. “The vision was pretty clear. Obviously, he’s someone that we feel like can run and give us a passing threat on third down and [in the] red zone. I think he has good body control, and If think he is really good when he gets the ball into his hands. His run after the catch numbers, statistical-wise, have been good.”I would say with him, it was a lengthier process, kind of like the old days of free agency where a player would fly in then fly maybe to another team and usually wouldn’t make it to the third team. It worked out well.”

Chiefs

Former Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney spoke about his chemistry with QB Patrick Mahomes during his tenure with the team.

“The moment I realized that, like one practice, the man threw some like a jump (pass). It was a crazy pass, I don’t know what kind of pass he threw. Man, I wish I had recorded it on film. The man threw a crazy pass. I’m like, yeah, he’s different,” Toney said, via ChiefsWire.com. “I ain’t never seen nobody doing like, they’re not even playing an overall video, and it was on the money. But our chemistry started when I first got there, because when I first got there, we’re talking a lot of just spending more time, like, we just run around, let’s do this, or whatever, it was kind of easy for me to catch on, to get involved early, the coaches kind of made it an emphasis, like, oh yeah, we got to make sure y’all put y’all time to make sure everything kind of on point, because we need you right now.”

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby’s ankle is feeling good, and he addressed his healing process from surgery during a press conference.

“It’s just been incredible being out there with my teammates, just being able to fully be myself, not hesitate on any type of cut and just cut it loose,” Crosby said. “It’s the best feeling on the planet. I’m having so much fun out here, just being 100 percent and no hesitation. It’s the greatest feeling on the planet. Football is my life, I give everything to it.”