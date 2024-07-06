AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Javonte Williams, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos RB Javonte Williams suffered multiple knee ligament injuries in 2022 which greatly affected his performance last season. Denver HC Sean Payton looks forward to how Williams improves in his second year after the injuries.

“I think historically speaking, when you talk to the experts, they say that the complete heal finishes at two years,” Payton said, via ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “Obviously you begin playing before then . . . I know that he’s looking forward to [this season]. The challenge last year was really when you think about it, even in training camp, it was still early enough in the process where it was hard for him to go full speed with confidence. And yet we were building and getting him where we all felt comfortable he could play.”

Chargers

The Chargers signed C Bradley Bozeman in the offseason who spent time in Baltimore with OC Greg Roman. Bozeman discussed how much Roman factored into his decision to join Los Angeles and feels he fits perfectly in Roman’s offense.

“I played under G-Ro for four years in Baltimore so I know what he’s about and what he likes to do,” Bozeman said, via Eric Smith of the team’s website. “I have familiarity with [Chargers offensive line coach Mike] Devlin and a bunch of the coaches over here. And I know what the Harbaugh family is about and how hard-nosed they are and how they are winners. I want to win a Super Bowl and do a lot of really great things. We’re only given a sliver of time to play football and I want to maximize my opportunity.”

“Knowing what he likes to run and the way he coaches, it’s his consistency. The way he builds gameplans, I knew this kind of system would be what I could thrive in because I was in it in Baltimore.”

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby has been the anchor of their defense since being drafted in 2019. Crosby mentioned how tough it was playing through injury last season and is doing everything he can to be completely healthy for the 2024 season.

“I was damn near limited every single day, the whole season in practice, and things like that,” Crosby said, via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “And I had to learn to make an adjustment because I can’t just go out there and run my knee into the ground. I had to be ready for Sunday.”

“It made me take a step back so I could take three steps forward, and I feel like that’s what this offseason was all about — my one goal is to be the best in the world, pound for pound, and I talk about it, I’m about it, I live it every single day and whatever street I’ve got to travel to get to where I want to go, I’m going to do that. So I’m exhausting every single resource I possibly have to have the best season of my career.”