AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Kadarius Toney, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid addressed the status of WR Kadarius Toney and called him one of the most talented players on the roster amid questions about how things ended for him last season.

“Kadarius is arguably one of the most talented guys we have on the team,” Reid said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s just a matter of being healthy and being able to stay on the field and you always hear about the reliability, accountability, all those things that go into it. And so I’m expecting him to come back ripping and ready to go. It’s great that he’s down there working with Pat and putting the work in. So that’s a position. Listen, we like Kadarius. It’s just a matter of having him on the field.”

Raiders

Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby said during a press conference that he is looking forward to being paired with former Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins this year.

“I think the main thing in his career that has stood out to me is just the fact that he’s gotten better every single year,” Crosby said, via Pro Football Talk. “If you look from a production standpoint, look at his one-on-one pass rushes, his games, everything is consistently getting better. And there’s no secret to why he should have [gotten] taken care of because of what he’s done and how he has continued to ascend, and he’s still young. And that’s something I really like to look at, especially with upcoming guys. He was written off early too — a lot of people were doubting him like his first couple years in this league, and he’s continued to shut up all the doubters. So I respect the shit out of that because I know what that what that’s like, and I know what it takes. So yeah, that’s something that really stood out to me, is just that he’s continued to get better and better every single season.”

Crosby knows that the pair has work to do if they want to have on field chemistry by the time the season rolls around.

“I mean, potential is one thing, action is another. For us, it’s about the work. We have a ton of work to do,” Crosby said. “Me and Christian haven’t played a single snap together, we haven’t done a single rep together. So, at the end of the day, we’ve got a ton of work to do. I’ve said it many times, Christian is a great player. I’ve been watching Christian and seeing his career from afar for a long time. … So, I think everything happens for a reason, and I’m fired up to get to work with him. He was here today and had a ton of energy, fired up and ready to go. So, I know that energy is infectious, and that’s something I try to bring, that’s something he tries to bring, and we just want to bring everybody with us because at the end of the day you win and lose games in the trenches. If you’ve got a dominant D-line and Oline, you’re going to be in every single game no matter what. So, we’re banking on that, we take a lot of pride in that and we’re looking forward to being the engine and the generator for this team.”