AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Marvin Mims, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

B roncos

Broncos WR Marvin Mims finished 2024 with 39 receptions for 503 yards and six touchdowns, which were all big improvements from his rookie year the previous season. GM George Paton thinks Mim has grown as a professional and has had a visible boost in confidence.

“Yes he really did,” Paton said, via BroncosWire. “He took that next step. Sean [Payton] used him a little differently than we had in the prior [season]. He’s just grown. He’s grown as a pro. You can see the confidence when he started getting touches, and [when we] used him in different areas, he just took off. I think it has to do with confidence, kind of the way we used him and the way we incorporated him in our offense.”

Chiefs

One of the traits that appealed to the Chiefs about third-round DE Ashton Gillotte was his similarity to current DE George Karlaftis. It turns out Karlaftis’ DL coach at Purdue ended up at Louisville coaching Gillotte, and the two formed a pre-existing relationship through that connection. Even before he was drafted, Gillotte was getting mentored by Karlaftis.

“I was doing film study with him [before the draft], watching plays,” Gillotte said via ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “He was watching practice and being like, ‘That’s bad. You’ve got to fix that.’ He was very critical but in a lot of ways helped refine how I pass rush and get to this level to be considered.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said he loves flag football but will probably leave the Olympics to the younger guys, as he will be around 33 years old in 2028. (Matt Derrick)

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby missed games for the first time in his career last season due to an ankle injury, which he underwent surgery for in December. Now back on the field, Crosby said he went through “five months of hardcore training” to return.

“It’s amazing. I mean I feel like a little kid out there, you know what I mean? I miss it,” Crosby said, via NFL.com. “The rehab literally started in December, I literally didn’t have an offseason, I’ve been here the whole time. It’s been five months of hardcore training and rehabbing every single day, and sacrificing even more [to see] how can I go to an even higher level.”

Crosby called 2024 one of the most difficult years of his life.

“Last year was definitely one of the hardest years of my life in general — so many things going on, battling injuries, not being able to be myself at times, I felt like,” Crosby said. “There’s no excuses. It’s just tough. It’s part of the game, and that’s what comes with it. And that’s the first time in my career I felt like, like Week 2 I’m on a popped tire, and it’s just I’m doing everything in my power to try to go out there and help my teammates, and at times I feel like it just wasn’t the same.”

Crosby said he’s able to practice at full strength this offseason and is playing without any hesitation.

“I feel like everything happens for a reason, I feel like I’m going to look back years from now and it’s going to all make sense,” Crosby said. “It’s just been incredible being out there with my teammates, just being able to fully be myself, not hesitate on any type of cut, just cut it loose. It’s the best feeling on the planet, I’m having so much fun out here, just being 100 percent and no hesitation.”