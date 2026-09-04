AFC Notes: Michael Hall Jr., Lamar Jackson, Mike Green, Browns, Ravens

Browns

Browns DT Michael Hall Jr. enters his third season in the NFL after an up-and-down first two years, showing pass-rushing flashes but limited to 17 total games. Cleveland HC Todd Monken raved about Hall’s versatility, saying he could play on the interior or the edge.

“I think he’s shown that he can be a versatile player,” Monken said, via the team’s website. “I do think he’s more disruptive inside, so I do think that. We’ve seen that on tape. I think that would probably be at this point. We still have another week to go through would be the starting point with some defensive end flex.”

Hall doesn’t have an issue lining up in numerous spots, and spoke on the slight changes rushing the passer from the edge as opposed to from the inside.

“I have no problem being as versatile as I can,” Hall said. “It’s great to even be on the field. So, just taking advantage of different reps whether it’s end, tackle or nose.”

“I feel like a little bit more changes. Taking more steps and it’s a farther distance to the quarterback, whether to corner or take the inside move a little bit early or a little bit later. But as far as being disruptive and being an attack front, it’s no different.”

Ravens

While Ravens QB Lamar Jackson wouldn’t go into details about the new offense under OC Declan Doyle in 2026, he feels it’s a complete system that will allow them to attack any defense.

“I can’t call it what this offense is. It’s everywhere. It’s a lot of moving parts; there’s guys flying around,” Jackson said, via Mad Dog Sports Radio. “It’s everything you need in an offense, play action, dropbacks, run game, everything you want in an offensive system.”

“I can’t call it until we’re on the field, but inside of practice and what I’ve been seeing on film, I don’t believe a defense is prepared for what’s in store for them.”

Ravens

Ravens OLB Mike Green is heading into year two after recording seven tackles for loss in 712 defensive snaps in his rookie year. Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta praised Green’s receptive personality and is confident the 23-year-old will make a leap in year two, being surrounded by DE Trey Hendrickson and other new coaches.

“[Mike Green] is a sponge. [He has a] great mentality. He is always asking me for feedback, which does not happen all the time. A lot of guys do not want to ask the general manager how they are playing,” DeCosta said, via the team’s YouTube.

“I think he is really going to benefit from Trey [Hendrickson] in a lot of respects. I think he is going to benefit from Jesse [Minter], and he is going to benefit from ‘Weave’ [Anthony Weaver], and he is going to benefit from Harland [Bower]… I do feel like he is going to make a jump this year.”