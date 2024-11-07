AFC Notes: Michael Pittman, Trevor Lawrence, Will Levis, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts
Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. said he won’t use his back injury as an excuse for his lack of production this year.
“It’s definitely frustrating because I feel like I need to do better,” Pittman said, via PFT. “I’m trying to find ways to do that whether it’s extra film work, rehab, just finding ways around it and trying to find the best system.”
Jaguars
- Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said QB Trevor Lawrence (left shoulder) was limited in Wednesday’s practice and the signed C.J. Beathard to give them “insurance” at the quarterback spot, per Michael DiRocco.
- Lawrence said he is still sore as of Wednesday, but it’s his goal to play in Week 10: “That’s the goal. I’m doing everything I can to be out there.” (DiRocco)
- Jacksonville hosted LS Peter Bowden and OL Dennis Daley for workouts this week, per Howard Balzer.
Titans
- Titans HC Brian Callahan said LB Jack Gibbens has earned the opportunity for more playing time instead of switching him out for LB Jerome Baker, via Terry McCormick.
- Callahan is hopeful about CB Chidobe Awuzie being designated to return within the next few weeks: “Getting close to opening the window for CB Chido Awuzie, hoping in next few weeks.” (Jim Wyatt)
- Callahan expects QB Will Levis (shoulder) to have an “uptick” on reps in practice but also wants to ensure Mason Rudolph continues getting necessary practice time, via Turron Davenport.
- Tennessee worked out five players this week including S Jaylen Key, S Gervarrius Owens (PS), S Jason Taylor II, G Brent Laing, and C Charles Turner. (Howard Balzer)
- Of this group, the Titans signed Owens to their practice squad.
