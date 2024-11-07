AFC Notes: Michael Pittman, Trevor Lawrence, Will Levis, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. said he won’t use his back injury as an excuse for his lack of production this year.

“It’s definitely frustrating because I feel like I need to do better,” Pittman said, via PFT. “I’m trying to find ways to do that whether it’s extra film work, rehab, just finding ways around it and trying to find the best system.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said QB Trevor Lawrence (left shoulder) was limited in Wednesday’s practice and the signed C.J. Beathard to give them “insurance” at the quarterback spot, per Michael DiRocco.

said QB (left shoulder) was limited in Wednesday’s practice and the signed to give them “insurance” at the quarterback spot, per Michael DiRocco. Lawrence said he is still sore as of Wednesday, but it’s his goal to play in Week 10: “That’s the goal. I’m doing everything I can to be out there.” (DiRocco)

Jacksonville hosted LS Peter Bowden and OL Dennis Daley for workouts this week, per Howard Balzer.

