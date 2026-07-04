AFC Notes: Mike McCarthy, Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson is a full participant this offseason and is getting his first taste of working under new HC Todd Monken. Watson believes Monken’s diverse resume across multiple levels has made him the perfect coach because of his willingness to maximize players’ skill sets and to relate to them on a personal level.

“I think what makes him unique is that he’s worked with so many different guys,” Watson said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “So it’s not just a dual-threat guy or a pocket passer, whatever you want to categorize the quarterback. I think he’s just open to being able to relate to the players.”

“And I think from my experience, when I’ve been around him the last couple of weeks, is that I think being at Georgia, being at the college level, you kind of got to be more player-led because those guys are really looking up to it. But when you get to this level, he can relate to everyone. He can communicate with everyone. He can socialize with everyone, and I think that’s been a plus for this locker room and team, especially the young guys.”

Ravens

Ravens T Roger Rosengarten hopes to take another step forward this year after improving his technique last season and enjoying the results.

“Looking back on last season and the improvements I had within pass and run,” Rosengarten said, via Ravens Wire. “That is going to put me in a really good spot from last year to this year.”

Steelers

Steelers DL Cameron Heyward admitted that things are different with Mike McCarthy replacing Mike Tomlin as head coach, ending a long era with Tomlin at the helm in Pittsburgh.

“It’s a different challenge,” Heyward said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “I’ve just tried to be open to it, just try to learn. It’s not like there can only be one good coach in the league, and I’ve always admired Coach McCarthy from afar and just want to learn. I think that’s the easiest thing you can do is put your ego aside and just learn from great coaches.”

“It’s important for us to learn each other,” McCarthy said. There’s just a lot to do in the first year. … The pompoms flying around and yelling, screaming isn’t going to do anything right now. We need to learn the offense, learn the defense, make sure we know the special teams, make sure we have a clear understanding of the fundamentals, make sure each player has a toolbox that’s full, make sure they are successful.”

“I’ve done it in different ways, but in my opinion, you can really install everything you need in eight installations,” McCarthy said before the start of OTAs. “We’ll get the first eight installations in there, and it gives me a chance to reassess, a chance to see exactly where we are because I always like to have that window at the end, and particularly at some level, how much am I going to focus on the younger players because they’re the ones that you have to bridge the gap between your veterans and your first-year players. The design of the minicamp before the last OTAs is part of the thinking there, so when we come out of that minicamp, I’ll know exactly where we are….We’ll have homework to do, just normal first-year stuff we weren’t able to get everything done. We’ll continue to work on that and make sure we’re ready to go for Latrobe.”

“It’s been a lot,” Steelers LB T.J. Watt told Pryor of the offseason changes. “Not going to lie to you, it’s been a lot of studying, a lot of learning, a lot on the iPad. Also trying to see the new faces, not only players, but coaches. There’s been a lot of really good work. As you guys can see, practices are a little bit different around here. It’s tougher as you get older to get the work in, but it’s all been phenomenal.”