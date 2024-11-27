AFC Notes: Mike McDaniel, Jerod Mayo, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said LB Anthony Walker (hamstring) is unlikely to suit up Thursday against the Packers. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Per Barry Jackson, CB Kendall Fuller isn't expected to play either.

Miami WR Tyreek Hill's traffic tickets from before the first game were dismissed after the officers failed to attend a court hearing. (Andy Slater)

McDaniel commented on QB Daniel Jones, who recently cleared waivers: "Real talented player. His journey — it's not foreign to the quarterback position. He's not a player on the team and I guess, good luck to him." (Louis-Jacques)

After applying to return to the league from retirement, OLB Shaquil Barrett would be okay staying with the Dolphins. (Jackson)

would be okay staying with the Dolphins. (Jackson) Barrett, who briefly signed with the Dolphins last offseason, recently announced he’s unretiring and interested in playing again. McDaniel said he hasn’t spoken to GM Chris Grier about possibly bringing Barrett back: “There’s a reason you sign someone. I haven’t had a chance to think about it. I’ll get with Chris and we will work through that. There are a ton of implications that go through that with team and roster stuff.” (Barry Jackson)

Jets

Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman said he will be assisting the Jets on its search for a general manager and head coach and will help a lot with “information gathering.”

“Very similar to what I did last year (with Commanders). A lot of information gathering. A lot of contacts I do have, a lot that I know. I’ve already interviewed a lot of the guys that are going to be on the list … I’m just a scout in the corner. I’ll give my opinion, I’ll help with the interviews, I will talk to a lot of people, collect the information, give the information and let the owner of the Jets make the final decisions,” Spielman said, via Zack Rosenblatt.

After rumors of him being shut down because of slim playoff hopes, Jets QB Aaron Rodgers said he feels great physically: “I will not willingly go on IR without an injury.” (Rich Cimini)

The Jets worked out Zach Evans, Jaray Jenkins, Zonovan Knight (signed), and Easop Winston (signed), via Aaron Wilson.

Patriots

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo on S Jabrill Peppers , who was recently removed from the Commissioner’s Exempt List: “When Pep is ready to go, hopefully, we can get him to the game.” (Mark Daniels)

Mayo also said he doesn't want to take over defensive playcalling: "DeMarcus is doing a good job calling plays. It comes down to executing what play is called." (Daniels)