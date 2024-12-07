AFC Notes: Mike Tomlin, Jameis Winston, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said OT Orlando Brown Jr . is doubtful for Week 14 against the Cowboys, via Kelsey Conway.

said OT . is doubtful for Week 14 against the Cowboys, via Kelsey Conway. Taylor said they decided to rest out S Logan Wilson (knee) from Week 13 against the Steelers after his injury didn’t improve following their bye week. In the end, it was determined Wilson needed surgery, via Kelsey Conway.

Browns

The Browns saw all possible outcomes with QB Jameis Winston in Week 13, as he threw for 497 yards but three interceptions with two being returned for touchdowns. Winston vowed not to let a few tough outcomes dictate who he is as a player.

“I just had some unfortunate turnovers, and turnovers, they can change the outcome of a football game,” Winston said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “So talking to them, just, ‘Man, Jameis, keep focusing on your decisions. Keep on playing, Jameis. Don’t let that define you.’ And that’s what I’m doing right now in my career. I’m not going to let a narrative of turnovers define who I am.”

Browns TE coach Tommy Rees had good things to say about TE Jordan Akins : “He’s earned those. He’s won vs. man coverage. Really proud of him.” (Scott Petrak)

had good things to say about TE : “He’s earned those. He’s won vs. man coverage. Really proud of him.” (Scott Petrak) Rees also mentioned how TE David Njoku put on weight to further improve his run blocking and they are happy with his weight currently. (Mary Kay Cabot)

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said that he wants CB Joey Porter Jr. to clean up his technique, but he’s not going to prevent him from being physical.

“Certainly he could’ve been better from a technical standpoint,” Tomlin said, via PFT. “Competing against the likes of Tee Higgins, and his style of play, I felt the same way competing with DK Metcalf last year, you have to match physicality with these big people, and sometimes you do so at risk, and that’s just a tightrope that I and he are willing to walk in order to be competitive. One thing we’re not going to do is turn it down and allow him to catch the ball. He is a challenge. When we play Shaq, we’re going to use our fouls, we’re not going to allow him to get us off the block, if you need a basketball analogy.”