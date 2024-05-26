AFC Notes: Mike Tomlin, Joe Burrow, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB coach Brad Kragthorpe said he was pleased with how QB Joe Burrow looks after recovering from a wrist injury.

“He looked like the Joe Burrow we’re used to seeing,” Kragthorpe said, via ESPN’s Ben Baby. “I didn’t see any difference. I thought the ball came out of his hand well. Confidently. I’m happy where he’s at.”

Browns

Heading into year two with Cleveland, DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo has high aspirations for his tangible production in 2024. Okoronkwo had just 4.5 sacks in 2023 but he’s confident he can exceed that easily this season.

“This year, I’m trying to… I’ll say it, I’ll speak it into existence. I’m going for double-digit sacks this year,” Okoronkwo said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “That’s the goal every year. I’m just gonna put in the work. I hate to say numbers, but that’s what I’m looking to get.”

Steelers

Steelers president Art Rooney II went on record to preach about HC Mike Tomlin’s ability to thoroughly prepare his team for every game.

“Mike (Tomlin) does a good job of getting guys ready,” Rooney said, via Curt Popejoy of the Steelers Wire. “There are no excuses in terms of what day of the week you’re playing. He doesn’t allow for that, or the time of the day.”