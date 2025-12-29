AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Aaron Rodgers, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase became the first wide receiver in NFL history to have 80 or more catches, 1,000 or more yards, and seven or more touchdowns in each of his first five NFL seasons. (Schultz)

Bengals HC Zac Taylor says the plan is for QB Joe Burrow to play next week against Cleveland. (Dehner)

Bengals S Jordan Battle was fined $8,068 for a hit on a defenseless player.

Browns

Browns DE Myles Garrett felt that the Steelers were too concerned with keeping him away from QB Aaron Rodgers, and it ended up costing them the game.

“I mean, to an extent. I feel like they were more worried about keeping me away from Aaron than getting the win, and I think that’s what came back to bite him,” Garrett said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. “So, they’ll have to fight it out with Baltimore next week. But I’m just proud of the guys for fighting and getting this one. That’s the main thing. And I’m always going to keep it that.”

“Obviously, he shows up in the stat sheet in a bunch of different areas,” HC Kevin Stefanski added. “But even the things you don’t see — how they have to play the game. I mean, they have to play an empty the entire game and chip both sides. Those are two eligibles that aren’t getting out on the route immediately. So, it affects how teams play us.”

Steelers

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers was upset over the team’s loss to the Browns but thinks the team will rebound next week against the Ravens.

“I have full confidence we’ll go home and win next week. . .. We’ve done it all season,” Rodgers said in his postgame press conference. “We’ve handled adversity well. When we had to play our best ball we did, other than today.”

Rodgers on the final play of the game: “Definitely interference.” (Farabaugh)

Browns DE Alex Wright said Rodgers was flustered and cursing on the field and threw the ball at CB Denzel Ward too often: “When you try an All-Pro cornerback, that’s the type of result that’s going to happen…he’s got a lot of balls.” (Farabaugh)

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on if Browns DE Myles Garrett's pursuit of the sack record controlled the gameplan: "We didn't do anything against Myles that we don't normally do against Myles. The sack record is irrelevant. We have to minimize him if we want to engineer victory." (Farabaugh)

On Rodgers throwing to WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling at the end of the game: "He had eligibles on the play, and certainly he was one of them, and he's a capable guy. I got no qualms about us playing to win the game in the way that we did." (Pryor)

Tomlin: "I don't think we played poorly. We just didn't make enough plays." (Jackson)

Ian Rapoport reports that TE Darnell Washington will be out for the foreseeable future with a broken forearm.

will be out for the foreseeable future with a broken forearm. Steelers DT Cameron Heyward was fined $11,593 for taunting, WR DK Metcalf was fined $14,491 for a violent gesture, LB Payton Wilson was fined $7,066 for unnecessary roughness and another $7,066 for a blindside block, LB T.J. Watt was fined $11,593 for a late hit, and RB Jaylen Warren was fined $17,130 for use of the helmet.