AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Aaron Rodgers, Bengals Draft Needs, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic takes a look at the Bengals’ top needs going into the 2026 NFL Draft:

Dehner has the cornerback spot at the top of his list, given CBs Dax Hill and D.J. Turner are entering the final year of their contracts, and there’s a “lack of dependability” around them. Dehner believes the slot role might be the only starting job “that lacks an obvious answer.”

and are entering the final year of their contracts, and there’s a “lack of dependability” around them. Dehner believes the slot role might be the only starting job “that lacks an obvious answer.” Dehner could see Cincinnati using the No. 10 overall pick on LSU CB Mansoor Delane or Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy , while they sign Turner to a long-term extension and let Hill walk in next year’s free agency.

or Tennessee CB , while they sign Turner to a long-term extension and let Hill walk in next year’s free agency. Dehner still thinks the Bengals need another pass rusher and support for Boye Mafe, Myles Murphy, and Shemar Stewart.

and At linebacker, Dehner writes that Cincinnati must add depth and competition for Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight, even if they are relying on their development. In the end, Dehner feels they need to bring in another linebacker by the fourth round of the draft.

and even if they are relying on their development. In the end, Dehner feels they need to bring in another linebacker by the fourth round of the draft. Dehner could see the Bengals running to the podium for Ohio State LB Sonny Styles if he falls to them at No. 10.

if he falls to them at No. 10. Dehner feels Cincinnati must upgrade the swing tackle spot, given Amarius Mims and Orlando Brown Jr. have missed time over the last two years due to injuries. He believes taking a tackle becomes a “real option” after the first round and with one of their first four picks.

and have missed time over the last two years due to injuries. He believes taking a tackle becomes a “real option” after the first round and with one of their first four picks. Under the “wants” category, Dehner lists nose tackle, wide receiver, tight end, and an additional cornerback pick.

Browns

Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom cites NFL executives who wonder whether the Browns’ recent restructuring of DE Myles Garrett‘ s contract means they will once again look into trading him.

s contract means they will once again look into trading him. One agent tells La Canfora that there wasn’t much to gain for Garrett in the alteration of his contract, other than possibly being traded from Cleveland: “Nothing, really… unless he wanted to make it easier to get out of there.”

One anonymous general manager who would be interested in acquiring Garrett pointed out that Cleveland hasn’t been shopping him, but could see them eventually changing course: “It’s not like they did this and started shopping him. In the past they haven’t seemed interested at all in moving him, but maybe at some point in the next six-to-12 months they change their mind about that. I guess that could be what this is all about.”

Steelers

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren was asked if he expected QB Aaron Rodgers to return this coming season.

“You know, I’m not really expecting anything,” Warren said, via NFL.com. “Whatever happens, happens. I’m rocking with whoever’s at the quarterback position. But if he comes back, great. If he doesn’t, then we’ll miss him.”

Patrick Queen on Steelers LBon Rodgers: “Is he gonna be back? I don’t know. … But hell, I’ll take him. Dude is a great teammate and a great quarterback. We all know him, we all love him. He knows how to win. We just have to be better for him. It’s 50-50.” ( Bergman