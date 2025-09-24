AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Derrick Henry, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

The Browns’ defense has been very strong through three games, but they had their best outing of the year in Week 3, where they held Green Bay to 10 points and forced a game-changing turnover. Cleveland DE Myles Garrett thinks the sky is the limit for this defense because of their collection of talent at every position.

“As good as we want to be,” Garrett said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “I think we can be as dominant as we want, so we see what we know we can do. As long as we stick together, don’t worry about the scoreboard, execute what we know we can do, and be where we are supposed to be. We have talent on every part of the field, so as long as we keep our heads up, don’t worry about the noise, what’s going on around us, we can be the very best.”

When examining teams who could be in the trade market ahead of this year’s deadline, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that the Browns need help at left tackle following Dawand Jones‘ season-ending knee injury.

Ravens

Ravens RB Derrick Henry committed his third fumble of the season in Monday’s 38-30 loss to the Lions. Henry apologized to Baltimore’s fanbase, saying he’s at a “loss for words” after recording three all of last season.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Henry said, via NFL.com. “I apologize to Flock Nation. It’s not a good feeling. I’m going to keep working to get it fixed.”

Henry said he’s been working on his ball security since Week 1 and is taken aback that he continues relinquishing the ball.

“It’s just crazy. Three fumbles [in three games] straight,” Henry said. “I’m trying every day to fix the problem that just keeps occurring, so I’m trying to work on it. I’m my worst critic, so I’m not going to try to beat myself up too much, but it’s hard not to when it’s consecutive and consistent [instances] of me doing the same thing.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh reflected on Henry’s fumble in Week 3, saying the defender had a good look at taking a “blind shot.”

“It hasn’t been (a problem), and I don’t think it’ll be going forward, but we have to get it fixed,” Harbaugh said. “That was kind of a blind shot there. I thought he had the ball in good position. I thought the defender got a good look at it, though. It was kind of a retrace cutback play. So, [it was] a little bit of the perfect storm, but still, we just want to protect the football; all our guys do, and we have to do it. We have to be good at it.”

Steelers

The Steelers squeaked out a win against the Patriots in Week 3 after forcing five turnovers, which was a huge point of emphasis for a struggling defense going into the week, per OLB T.J. Watt.

“Mike T had a big presentation on it earlier in the week,” Watt said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I think 38 [Rhamondre Stevenson] had eight or nine fumbles last year [he had seven], which is a very high amount. Four [Antonio Gibson] had a couple fumbles. And we knew 10 [Drake Maye] had a bunch of fumbles as well [he had nine], when he was in the pocket. It was something we highlighted each and every day. There was a constant reminder throughout the week. We just needed to deliver and I’m glad we did.”

It was a much-needed bounce-back for a Steelers defense that was highly touted coming into the season after adding veterans like CB Jalen Ramsey and CB Darius Slay to go with players like Watt, DL Cameron Heyward, LB Patrick Queen and several more — but had struggled in the first two weeks of the year.

“We are still in the jelling phase of it all,” Watt said. “We have a lot of new guys with very successful résumés, high-pedigree guys. Everyone is trying to learn what the 2025 Steelers are going to be. Today was just a representation of what the defense can be. Week 1, the offense carried a heavy load for us. We’re trying to play Steelers football. We hope we can continue to win while we figure out what that’ll look like. But when you have a quarterback that can throw the ball like [Rodgers] does, it definitely gives you a chance. And on Sunday, that’s all you need, is a chance.”