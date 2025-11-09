AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Derrick Henry, Wyatt Teller, Browns, Ravens

Browns

Browns G Wyatt Teller made it clear that he doesn’t want to leave Ohio and is hopeful for a contract extension that will see him retire with the team.

“I don’t want to leave,” Teller said, via Scott Petrak. “I love it here. My thing is I want to retire a Cleveland Brown, I want to see success, I’ve been here a long time, I know what it took back in 2020, ’21, ’22, ’23 having success. The last two years aren’t us. So I don’t want to leave. I don’t want to lose the fact that we are that close and we are again three plays away from … not being 7-1 but being close, very close. And our division’s wide open, even where we’re sitting, we can still go to the playoffs. Which is mindboggling. The grass isn’t always greener.”

“I don’t want to tuck tail and leave because I feel like a couple of years ago we were that close to being in the AFC Championship,” Teller added. “That’s just mindboggling for any Cleveland Browns fan. Because it’s just been since the ’80s since we’ve done it. We used to do it consistently, so how can we bring that culture back that goes to the playoffs, that has a winning team, that it’s not the same old Cleveland Browns? And I feel like we were right there and then just kind of took a step back. But I’m not blind to the fact that we’re right there. And again, as bad as the season is viewed or perceived, we’re like two or three plays away from a lot different season. Now, how can we be more consistent and win, and that’s what good teams do late.”

Browns DE Myles Garrett says he wasn’t worried about being moved at the deadline, given the fact that his contract includes a no-trade clause.

“I wasn’t concerned about anything involving a trade with me or anybody else on this team,” Garrett said, via Mary Kay Cabot. “I was just focused on feeling better, getting my head in a better space after the week before. I’m trying to find a way to continue to bring it every week.”

Browns Kevin Stefanski said he will continue to start QB Dillon Gabriel and will continue to coach him up after the loss to the Jets. ( HCsaid he will continue to start QBand will continue to coach him up after the loss to the Jets. ( Mary Kay Cabot

Ravens

Ravens RB Derrick Henry was asked about the return of QB Lamar Jackson and where the team is at this point in the season.

“You know, adversity comes at some point in everybody’s season,” Henry told Greg Auman. “And unfortunately for us, it came pretty early. We had to keep trusting and believing in each other, knowing that at some point, we’d get rolling, everybody would get back healthy and we’ll be right where we want to be. We’re coming off two wins in a row and a lot to build off. We know it’s not going to be easy to get where we want to be, so, just taking it one week at a time and focusing on being 1-0 each week.”

Despite being a fan of former Chargers and Jets RB LaDainian Tomlinson, Henry said that meeting Hall of Fame RB Barry Sanders was a surreal moment for him.

“I mean, every time I meet him, I’m just like a kid at a candy store. Man, he’s just so humble, so genuine, down to talk about anything about the game and any way to help you, still giving praise to backs these days, as long as he’s been out of the game. To know that the best running back of all time — he’s just so humble, every time I talk to him, I’m just in awe.”

As for who admires defensively around the league, Henry mentioned veteran Buccaneers LB Lavonte David.

“I just think he is a hell of a player, and he’s been going at it for a long time,” Henry said. “I’ve got so much respect for that guy. He plays the game the right way. I just think he is the epitome of the linebacker position, and someone who’s been consistent and doing it for a long time, and especially just for one team as well.”

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman was fined $25,154 for verbal abuse of an official.