AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Joe Burrow, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow isn’t ready to throw in the towel on the season, but after missing multiple games and the team suffering unfortunate injuries, he’s taking a realistic approach to where they’re at with four games left.

“That’s been a struggle for the past couple of years, but I’ve grown and matured and understood the position we find ourselves in,” Burrow said, via The Athletic. “Certainly, the last two weeks has shown me a lot. I’m just happy to be out there. We want to win games and be in the playoffs and do everything that we say we are capable of doing, but when I came back, I knew it was going to be an uphill battle. We were 3-8 at that point and that’s certainly not a playoff-caliber position to be in.”

Burrow said he would’ve loved to have another opportunity to win the game, but the defense didn’t afford him another opportunity to take the field.

“That’s how the cookie crumbled this year,” Burrow said. “Obviously, I would have loved to be out there more and be able to make an impact. But that wasn’t the case.”

Burrow said the team plans on finishing the year strong and will let the chips fall from there.

“Obviously, we’re not where we want to be, as a team or an organization — 4-9 is not good,” Burrow said. “But we got four games to go and show high-level execution, high-level playmaking. I’m going to relish the opportunity to go out and play with these guys, and continue to try to put on a show for everybody watching.”

Browns

Browns DE Myles Garrett is closing in on the sack record but has a goal of reaching 25 on the season, which is two and a half more than the record. Teammates and opponents alike have praised Garrett for his personality, playstyle, and stellar season.

“He’s the greatest of all time,” Browns S Grant Delpit said of Garrett, via ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi. “He’s the best I’ve seen do it. I’m glad that he’s on my team. His motor, his engine, it’s still going. He really sets the pace for the defense.”

“He’s such a big guy. He moves like a small guy, and he’s so strong, and he plays so hard to where if your feet are underneath you, and you don’t get on him early, he’s going to either go around you, or he’s going to go through you,” Ravens FB Patrick Ricard said. “[I have] just so much respect for him. I think he’s just a generational talent. I think he’s probably one of the best edge rushers this league has ever seen.”

“Honestly, I don’t think I’ve ever been around a more driven person in my career or played with a more driven person,” Browns veteran DT Maliek Collins mentioned. “Just based on how he goes about his days, how infatuated he is with getting to the quarterback, but also just with his all-around play.”

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin praised the play of QB Aaron Rodgers after the team’s win over the Ravens on Sunday.

“We knew what was on the line today and that’s why you go do business with a guy like Aaron,” Tomlin said, via Pro Football Talk. “For thick days like today. He’s a been-there done-that guy. Beyond the experience component of it, he relishes it. You can just tell. That’s the benefit of having a guy like AR.”

Rodgers was asked what it means to get a win after the week of rumors swirling around Tomlin: “It means maybe you guys will shut the hell up for a week.” (Brooke Pryor)

Rodgers also said he wore a soft case on his fractured left wrist on Sunday, which was a different covering than he had previously worn. (Mark Maske)

Tomlin spoke on the big win: “I just think we were in aggressive posture all day. I just think that’s how we got out of bed this morning. That’s what’s required when you’re playing these guys in their venue.” (Pryor)