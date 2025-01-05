AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Ken Dorsey Fired, Browns, Tee Higgins, Steelers

Bengals

Per Jordan Schultz, Bengals WR Tee Higgins has been playing through a high-ankle sprain and will continue to do so if the team reaches the post-season.

Browns

Browns DE Myles Garrett when asked if a potential contract extension would be based on conversations he plans to have with team executives: “There will be something coming.” (Zac Jackson)

Stefanski added that he doesn’t anticipate any other changes to the offensive staff after firing OC Ken Dorsey and OL coach Andy Dickerson . (Chris Easterling)

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones highlights Browns TE coach Tommy Rees as an internal candidate to be promoted to offensive coordinator. Rees got interest from North Carolina for its head coaching vacancy before the Tar Heels hired HC Bill Belichick .

wherever he lands. Vrabel was a consultant with the Browns this past season. Browns CB Martin Emerson was fined $8,012 for Unnecessary Roughness (facemask) in Week 17.

Steelers

Steelers WR George Pickens caught one pass for no gain and had three dropped three other throws from QB Russell Wilson, however, Wilson told reporters after the game that he still believes in Pickens’ abilities.

“I believe in George,” Wilson said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I believe in who he is, the player he is. He’s been a star for us all season. You know, he’s going to be a difference maker for us in the playoffs obviously, and I’m looking forward to that and what he can do — what we can do together. I’m not blinking on George. If anyone believes in him, I definitely do.”

Pickens was fined $10,231 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (removal of the helmet) in Week 17.