AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Lamar Jackson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Jordan Schultz reports that if the Bengals continue to win during the absence of QB Joe Burrow , they will likely look to add a player at the deadline instead of trading DE Trey Hendrickson .

Browns

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said he believes in HC Kevin Stefanski’s ability to lead the locker room going forward. He also specifically referenced that Stefanski had a tough break with the team’s trade for QB Deshaun Watson.

“Kevin’s done a really good job with us, and we’ve had some tough breaks,” Haslam said, via Dianna Russini of The Athletic. “A big trade we made didn’t work out, and you know, we’re all suffering from that. Kevin, I thought, did a great job of rallying the troops last week at a really critical time.”

Stefanski said after the loss to New England that the team would stick with Gabriel as the starter following the bye week.

Browns DE Myles Garrett broke his own team record with five sacks against the Patriots on Sunday.

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said he’s not involved in the injury designations and admitted that the team made an honest mistake with the designation of QB Lamar Jackson . (Jeff Zrebiec)

