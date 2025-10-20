AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Lamar Jackson, Shedeur Sanders, Browns, Ravens

Browns

Before their Week 7 win over the Dolphins, Browns DE Myles Garrett expressed his frustrations about the lack of plays being made on both sides of the ball. Cleveland DC Jim Schwartz has no issue with the leader of the team speaking up in tough times.

“Myles is one of our key players, and he certainly has a voice and certainly has his opinion,” Schwartz said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Anybody that wants to stand behind their statements and speak up, I don’t see any issue with that.”

Cleveland LG Joel Bitonio admitted the offense hasn’t been good enough for the defense and understands where Garrett’s frustrations came from.

“Yeah, we want to be better for our defense,” Bitonio said. “We want to get them a two-score lead to try and let ‘em rush the passer and unleash it. I think a lot of teams have realized, get the ball out quick, try and neutralize our defense’s pass rush because they’ve done a good job when they’re allowed to rush the quarterback. And for us on offense, we have to put a little pressure on them so that they’re going to have to start taking shots and start things.”

“So I totally get it. I mean if you’re sitting here and you’re 1-5 and you’re not frustrated at things, that’s a bad sign. So we’re all on the same page in that boat and then, yeah, losing sucks. Anytime you’re losing games and they’re stacking up, it is frustrating, it gets to you, but that’s why you play. You play to win the game. You try and do whatever you can in your power to get those wins. When you get them after those losses, they’re even sweeter.”

Browns

Garrett on moving around the formation more than usual against Miami: “Not knowing where to expect me, that scares the hell out of an offensive coordinator.” (Zac Jackson)

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns “couldn’t be much happier” about fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders because of the strides he’s made in practice learning the offense and the pre-snap responsibilities.

because of the strides he’s made in practice learning the offense and the pre-snap responsibilities. Cabot adds the Browns have liked how Sanders has avoided media distractions, and she said they are confident he will perform well whenever the time comes.

Browns TE David Njoku expressed his pleasure with Sanders’ performance at practice: “Exceptional. He’s an exceptional athlete. An exceptional quarterback.” (Kay Cabot)

expressed his pleasure with Sanders’ performance at practice: “Exceptional. He’s an exceptional athlete. An exceptional quarterback.” (Kay Cabot) Cleveland HC Kevin Stefanski revealed DT Adin Huntington is in concussion protocol while Njoku remains day-to-day with a knee injury. (Scott Petrak)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said FB Patrick Ricard re-injured his hip and hopes he’ll be able to return by Week 8 against the Bears.

“It was supposed to be a two-to-three week injury, and then he kind of re-tweaked it. And, it was supposed to be another two to three weeks. We’re looking at [the return date] to be the Bears game. We’ll see if he makes it or not…If he doesn’t make it, whoever we play after the Bears, it’ll be that game,” Harbaugh said, via RavensWire.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson did not participate in the Ravens’ first practice after the bye week on Monday. (Jamison Hensley)