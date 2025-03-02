AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Mike Gesicki, Bengals, Browns, Ravens Combine Meetings

Bengals
- Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin calls free agent TE Mike Gesicki a “priority guy for us” (Kevin Patra)
- Per Justin Melo, many teams have met with or are scheduled to meet with Ole Miss CB Trey Amos, including the Bengals, Bills, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Commanders, Cowboys, Falcons, Jets, Panthers, Texans, and Vikings.
- Per Mike Payton, Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter says he’s had meetings with the Bengals, Colts, Cowboys, Lions, and Ravens.
- Per Daniel Alameda, Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen has met with the Bengals.
- Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams has met with the Bengals at the Combine, per Daniel Alameda.
- Per Alameda, Texas A&M DE Shemar Stewart has also met with the Bengals at the combine.
- Texas A&M DE Nic Scourton confirmed that he met with the Bengals at the combine. (Malik Wright)
- Per Malik Wright, Marshall EDGE Mike Green has met with the Bengals at the combine.
- Penn State TE Tyler Warren had a formal Combine interview with the Bengals. (MLFootball)
- Texas TE Gunnar Helm had formal Combine interviews with seven teams, including the Bengals. (Mike Klis)
- Michigan TE Colston Loveland had a formal Combine interview with the Bengals. (Daniel Alameda)
- Georgia S Malaki Starks met formally with the Bengals at the Combine. (Malik Wright)
- Penn State S Kevin Winston Jr. had a formal Combine interview with the Bengals. (Daniel Alameda)
- Per Malik Wright, the Bengals met with Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka at the combine.
- Wright adds that Cincinnati has met with Notre Dame WR Beaux Collins as well.
- The Bengals met with San Jose State WR Nick Nash at the combine. (Wright)
- According to Wright, the Bengals had a meeting with Cincinnati RB Corey Kiner.
- The Bengals met formally with Texas WR Matthew Golden at the combine. (CJ Vogel)
Browns
- Browns GM Andrew Berry on DE Myles Garrett‘s trade request: “Myles is a huge part of our organization … our stance has not changed. Can’t imagine a situation where not having Myles as part of the organization is best for the Browns.” (Zac Jackson)
- Berry continued: “We respect and appreciate Myles. We’re not interested in moving him.” (Jackson)
- Berry said he and Garrett have had dialogue before and after the trade request and was asked how many teams have inquired about the star pass rusher: “Irrelevant to this situation because we don’t have interest in trading Myles.” (Jackson)
- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said Garrett is a part of the team’s future: “I think the world of Myles. I expect Myles on our team this year, the year after that and the year after that. He’s a part of our present and a part of our future.” (Mike Garafolo)
- Regarding LG Joel Bitonio, Berry mentioned they are prepared whether he returns or retires. (Petrak)
- Berry views Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter as a WR primarily who’s a “unicorn” because of his ability to play both ways. (Mary Kay Cabot)
- He wouldn’t state with certainty whether LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will play this year but noted he’s making progress. (Kay Cabot)
- According to Tony Grossi, the Browns plan to meet with Michigan DT Mason Graham.
- Boston College OT Ozzy Trapilo had formal Combine interviews with four teams, including the Browns. (Justin Melo)
- Stefanski said QB Deshaun Watson has been at the team facility every day to rehab his re-ruptured Achilles: “He’s there every day right now. I get to see him, so he’s working very hard. Obviously the No. 1 thing for him is to get healthy.” (Scott Petrak)
Ravens
- Per Mike Payton, Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter says he’s had meetings with the Bengals, Colts, Cowboys, Lions, and Ravens.
- Oklahoma S Billy Bowman met formally with the Ravens at the Combine. (Ryan Fowler)
- The Ravens had a formal meeting with Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman. (Ryan Fowler)
- Per MLFootball, LSU TE Mason Taylor met with the Ravens formally at the combine.
