AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Odafe Oweh, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns DT Za’Darius Smith says the team has unfinished business in 2024: “ Jim Schwartz is the second-year defensive coordinator, I get a chance for myself to get more comfortable in this defense and with this team as a whole. We can really go to the Super Bowl if we work hard and put our minds to it because we were that close last year.” (Mary Kay Cabot)

Ravens

Baltimore OLB Kyle Van Noy has taken OLB Odafe Oweh under his wing and thinks he has limitless potential.

“He’s impressive, man,” Van Noy said, via the team’s website. “He’s a specimen. [I’ve] really enjoyed working with him, building that relationship. I try to keep him next to me all the time and make sure he’s always pressing and doing the right thing. I expect high, high … I expect more from him than myself. I really expect him to bounce off the charts this year. He showed a lot of signs last year, but I think [with] him gaining confidence, understanding who he is – he’s still maturing.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said DE Malik Hamm suffered a complete ACL tear, he was later placed on injured reserve and will miss the season. He also mentioned that CB Trayvon Mullen will miss a few weeks with a shoulder injury. (Jeff Zrebiec)

Harbaugh mentioned second-round OL Roger Rosengarten saw reps with the starters at RT on Thursday: "I thought Roger has been doing well, and he deserved a shot with the 1's today. We'll keep working through that and let it play out." (Jamison Hensley)

Steelers

ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes the Steelers are keeping their eyes peeled for help at both wide receiver and cornerback and are candidates to make a notable addition, trade or otherwise, at both spots.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers added $3.1 million in 2024 split and base guarantees to LB Cole Holcomb ‘s contract along with $4.92 million total guaranteed from his 2023 contract.

‘s contract along with $4.92 million total guaranteed from his 2023 contract. According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers signed TE Matt Sokol to a one-year, $985,000 contract.