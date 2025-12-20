AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Shedeur Sanders, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns DE Myles Garrett is hoping that he can break the single-season sack record in front of his home fans against the Bills on Sunday, needing just one and a half on QB Josh Allen to do so.

“I want it here in front of my home fans,” Garrett said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “Most of all, I want to get the win. I don’t want it to be some emotional conflict between me getting it and we’re getting our tails whooped or we’re down at the end of the game. So I want to be able to share in a joyous moment for everybody.”

Garrett commented on Allen, whom he has only sacked once in his career. So far.

“The guy’s unbelievable,” said Garrett when asked about Allen. “What he can do at the quarterback position, with the ball in general, there’s no one like him. He’s winning MVPs for a reason. So we’ll have to stop him. We’ll have to stop that running game. We’ll have to try and make him one-dimensional, but that’s a hell of a dimension to have.”

Despite the team’s struggles, Garrett is still hoping to turn things around after he agreed to a four-year, $160 million extension ahead of his historic season.

“I’m happy to be here,” Garrett commented. “I’m happy to play in front of these fans who supported me through everything and the seasons, up and down. And just all the things that have gone on with my career and the Browns team in general for my last nine years, for them to still turn out and still support me and still want to be a part of this ride in general is special to me. I’m hoping they’ll still turn out and have energy and love for us as they always do.”

Recently, he had also revealed that he underwent foot surgery to deal with pain that had bothered him since childhood and severely limited him during previous years.

“Being able to stand, to walk around, to do anything without pain, I’ll take that any day. So it’s a blessing to be where I am now, feeling as good as I am at this point of the season.”

The Browns are coming off a one-sided 31-3 loss to the Bears in Week 15, where rookie QB Shedeur Sanders tossed three interceptions. Sanders admitted that he needs to play better and must protect the football.

“I just got to play better,” Sanders said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “Yeah. I just cannot make those costly turnovers and have the expectation to win.”

As for where he can improve, Sanders said he must make more completions and avoid pressing when they need to make a play.

“I just got to get more completions,” Sanders said. “I got to get more completions and even whenever we’re down or anything I can’t press. I just got to remain having those mental notes to myself. Just work within the game and just keep driving the ball. Get first downs.”

Sanders is trying to evaluate what he’s doing well in their winning performance and his downfalls in poor results.

“Kept playing,” Sanders said. “Kept playing. That’s progress. Of course, it’s not the result we want to do, and I definitely take that to heart because I understand when I play winning football and when I don’t. So it’s kind of understanding that, evaluating that and just moving forward.”

Ravens

The Ravens’ Week 15 win over the Bengals kept them one game back of the Steelers in the race for the AFC North title. Baltimore WR Zay Flowers said they are focused on winning out for their remaining three games.

“We have to win out, so that’s what we’re planning on doing,” Flowers said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh understands that they need to “take care of our business” to reach the postseason.

“The bottom line is that we have to take care of our business,” Harbaugh said. “We understand that, so we’re not sitting there on pins and needles. You just assume that you have to take care of your business. It would be a stretch for us not to have to win out. So, we’ll plan on that, and that’s what we’re going to have to try to do.”

Ravens LB Roquan Smith adds that they don’t have any more “second chances” from this point on.

“There’s no more second chances,” Smith said. “It’s like, right now, it’s the moment every single time, and we have to carry that throughout the rest of the season in order to get to where we want to go.”

Steelers

Steelers RB Kenneth Gainwell had 80 rushing yards on 13 carries in their win over the Dolphins on Monday Night. Aaron Rodgers highly praised Gainwell, saying he was surprised Pittsburgh signed him to a one-year, $1.79 million deal last offseason.

“I love playing with him. I really do. He is as smart as they come. He is super smart, and I still cannot believe what we got him for. I told him a long time ago my goal was to get him paid because I’ve been a fan of his since he was in Philly and thought that every time, he went in the game something good happens,” Rodgers said, via Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said he noticed Gainwell’s potential when he was playing behind Saquon Barkley on the Eagles.

“He had some upside because of the ridiculous shadow that Saquon cast. I’m not sure we’re surprised because we saw it first hand,” Tomlin said.

Gainwell feels he’s gained a lot of trust from the coaching staff and is grateful for his opportunity.

“I think it’s all about trust,” Gainwell said. “The offense trusts me to go out there and do my thing. Me just having a playmaker ability and me just going out there doing my job and having that opportunity, like I always talk about, opportunities is what I’ve been looking for. I’m blessed for it.”

Tomlin says that G Isaac Seumalo and LB Nick Herbig were limited to start the week, and DT Derrick Harmon is on track to return this week against the Lions. Herbig was later downgraded to out. (Farabaugh)

and LB were limited to start the week, and DT is on track to return this week against the Lions. Herbig was later downgraded to out. (Farabaugh) Tomlin said he should know later in the week about the potential availability of having OLB T.J. Watt for Sunday’s game. (Dulac)