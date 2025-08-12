AFC Notes: Najee Harris, Josh Simmons, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham said he’s still preparing as if he’s the starter and his routine hasn’t changed.

“Honestly, it hasn’t really changed much,’’ he said, via 9News. “Really going back to my rookie year when I was behind Tom (Brady) in New England, my mindset has always been I’m a starter. I always prepare that way. Obviously I’ve been a backup most of my career, which has been great and everything, but at the same time, I’ve always viewed myself as, ‘Hey, you’ve got to prepare like you’re a starter, what would you do each and every days if you were the starter?’ That’s what I do.”

Stidham is taking ownership of the backup role and isn’t just simply waiting for his number to be called in order to provide value to the team.

“I completely understand why you’re saying that,’’ Stidham said. “I think one of the cool things – and I’m speaking for myself, but I’m sure a lot of backup quarterbacks feel this way – you’ve got to view yourself as a starter. The confidence, being able to go out there on any given Sunday and spin it around … if you have to go lead the team down the field to score points, then that’s what you have to do. There definitely has to be a level of confidence, but like you’re saying, a level of humbleness, too. My job is to get Bo ready every single week. And anything that I can help him with – in the meeting room, in the film room, whether it’s us watching film getting ahead for the next day – whatever that may be, just talking ball. ‘Hey, here’s what this coordinator has done over the last six years that I’ve been in the league,’ that sort of stuff. And there’s a lot of pride I take in that, too. Obviously take a lot of pride in how I play, but I take a lot of pride in helping Bo and helping the offense, the receivers, O-line, whoever it may be, get ready to play every Sunday.” Denver’s front office wanted Stidham as the primary backup due to his familiarity with HC Sean Payton‘s complex system. He admitted it’s not an easy offense to learn. “No, it’s not,’’ Stidham said. “There’s a lot of nuances to our offense. I think the great thing, I got to play a little bit two years ago, but I think a big role for the backup quarterback is you don’t get reps. Especially during the season. You’re running the scout team, so having an understanding of what we’re doing each week on offense, and then if you have to go in there you’re able to execute, move the ball down the field.”

Chargers

Chargers RB Najee Harris remains sidelined at practice because of an eye injury sustained in a fireworks accident on July 4th, an injury his agent at the time characterized as “superficial.” Details on the injury since then have been scarce, including the potential timeline for Harris to return. Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh was asked whether Harris might miss Week 1 and whether Harris could open his injured eye. He said Harris could open his eye and there’s a “chance” he’s ready to start the season.

Beyond that, Harbaugh didn’t want to add much.

“I don’t comment because I’m not a doctor. I’m not Mr Harris’ agent either. I’m talking about what I know, and ‘can he open his eye?’ ‘Yeah.’ I’ve looked into his eye. I can tell you stuff like that,” Harbaugh said via ESPN’s Kris Rhim. “Past that I don’t want to characterize something or put words on something or a diagnosis. Just not qualified to do that.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid was asked about the performance of LT Josh Simmons in his preseason debut.

“I wasn’t screaming at him, so I figured he did okay. He looked like he had a solid day, especially for his first game; he’s been working his tail off. That kid never complains about anything; he just goes,” Reid said, via ChiefsWire.com. “He and (OL) Kingsley (Suamataia) are trying to develop something over there, and they haven’t missed any snaps. We’ll see how it all works out and sorts out, but I thought for the first time out they did a nice job.”

Reid said CB Jaylen Watson had suffered a concussion on Saturday against the Cardinals. (Nate Taylor)

had suffered a concussion on Saturday against the Cardinals. (Nate Taylor) Reid also announced DE Janarius Robinson fractured his foot against Arizona. (Taylor)

fractured his foot against Arizona. (Taylor) Regarding WR Marquise Brown, Reid updated his recovery status from his left foot and ankle injury: “He’s making great progress. He’s running now.” (Taylor)