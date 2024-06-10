AFC Notes: NaVorro Bowman, Antonio Pierce, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos first-round QB Bo Nix outlined how he was trying to learn the offense in his first offseason practices. Nix is focusing on the minute details before moving forward.

“It’s all about studying and taking one play at a time,” Nix said, via Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire. “Master it and make sure you know the fundamentals and technique of that play and what the play-caller’s intent is. Essentially, they just want to see you got out and execute it.”

“It’s my job as a quarterback to get the plays started and get the ball where it’s supposed to be. A lot of that is completing passes and run-game operation. It can be a lot but I feel like I’m being taught really well by the coaches. They’re doing a really good job of narrowing everything down and making it simple so I can just get up there, process and play really fast.”

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II on getting a new contract extension: “That time will come. I’m focused on being the best player I can be.” (Ryan McFadden)

Chargers

Chargers new LB coach NaVorro Bowman is very high on the team’s LB room and went in depth about how impressed he is with third-round LB Junior Colson.

“We’re in meetings and he’s answering every single question,” Bowman said, via Alex Insdorf of the Chargers Wire. “We knew that when we drafted him that he’s going to be familiar with the defense. Just to have a young guy speak so confidently and see the heights that the other young guys can reach, he’s there to settle them down and really say, ‘Hey, Coach is talking fast, but it’s just this.’ Just to have a guy like that who understands the scheme and just really needs to learn how to be a pro — I think that’s where I come in.”

Raiders

The Raiders feel second-round G Jackson Powers-Johnson fits the profile of the player they are looking for in the trenches. Las Vegas HC Antonio Pierce outlined his favorite traits of his new lineman.

“I saw a guy that was gritty, that finished, that strained, that loved the physicality of the game,” Pierce said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

“I just loved (Powers-Jackson’s) film,” offensive assistant De’Andre Pierce added. “I saw a leader, I saw a winner, I saw a guy that just loves football. And you want that identity up front. You always look at teams, the best teams it ain’t the skill position. You want those gritty guys like we’ve got on our D-line, you want that on the offensive line.”