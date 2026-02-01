AFC Notes: New Coaching Staff Hires, Interviews, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
- Tom Pelissero reports that the Browns are interviewing Daniel Stern for associate head coach.
- Jeremy Fowler reports that the Browns are also hiring Mike Bajakian as QB coach.
- Mary Kay Cabot mentions that the team is still working to finalize the hire of Jeff Blasko as their new TE coach.
- As for Jim Schwartz, the 49ers were interested but opted to hire former Falcons HC Raheem Morris instead, as they did not think luring Schwartz from Cleveland would be easy and did not want to pass on Morris. (Wagoner)
Ravens
- Adam Schefter reports that the Ravens are hiring former Colts assistant Charlie Gelman as their Game Management Coordinator and defensive assistant, replacing Daniel Stern, who is expected to become the Browns’ associate HC.
- Per Ian Rapoport, the Ravens have requested to interview Jaguars assistant Tyler Tettleton for the WR coach position.
- Tom Pelissero reports that Ravens assistant WR coach Prentice Gill will interview for the spot as well.
Steelers
- Jeremy Fowler reports that the Steelers interviewed former Bills ST coordinator Matthew Smiley for the same role.
- Pelissero reports that Texas Tech OLB coach and former NFL DL C.J. Ah You is set to interview for the same role with the Steelers on Tuesday and has already interviewed with the Cowboys.
