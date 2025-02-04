AFC Notes: Nick Caley, Texans, Jaguars Staff Hires, Titans

Jaguars

Adam Schefter reports that the Jaguars are hiring Cardinals pass game specialist Spencer Whipple as their new quarterbacks coach.

as their new quarterbacks coach. Ian Rapoport reports that the Jaguars are retaining TE coach Richard Angulo and re-signed him to a multi-year deal.

and re-signed him to a multi-year deal. Rapoport also reports that the team is hiring Tem Lukabu as their new LB coach.

as their new LB coach. Jeremy Fowler reports that the Jaguars requested permission to interview Austin Gund from the Bills for their open offensive line coaching position.

Jordan Schultz reports the Jaguars requested to interview 49ers assistant OL coach Cam Clemmons for their offensive line position.

Michael DiRocco reports the Jaguars are interviewing Minnesota assistant OL coach Shaun Sarrett for their vacant offensive line coach job.

for their vacant offensive line coach job. According to John Shipley, Executive Vice President of Football Operations, Tony Boselli said his job isn’t to draft players or operate in free agency, but that he will likely weigh in when asked to in terms of roster moves and player evaluations.

said his job isn’t to draft players or operate in free agency, but that he will likely weigh in when asked to in terms of roster moves and player evaluations. The Jaguars are hiring Anthony Perkins from Green Bay as their secondary coach. (Jonathan Jones)

Texans

Rams HC Sean McVay spoke about Houston hiring his TE coach and Canton, Ohio native Nick Caley as their new offensive coordinator to replace Bobby Slowik.

“He’s a special coach,” McVay said of Caley, via Click2Houston.com. “He’s done a great job for us. I love everything this guy is about. I think it’s really cool when these guys are offered opportunities to be able to elevate themselves and you want to evaluate all options.”

“I think Nick is a great leader,” McVay added. “He comes from a great pedigree. You talk about a consistent approach to the core beliefs and the things that are in alignment with winning football games. His ability to communicate, his background and knowledge that he brought from his experiences in New England, but then also his willingness to be able to learn and have a good feel for the landscape of the league. I think he sees the game from a big-picture perspective. He coaches the tight ends, but I have an affinity for that because that was my first position job. I think if you do it the way that Nick does it, you can really put yourself in a position to appreciate the nuances of everything that position has asked in terms of playing in line, playing detached from the core, being a part of the run game, being part of protections, being part of the progression in the passing game. He’s done that and he sees the game from an All-22 lens.”

Titans

Per Jim Wyatt , the Titans Bears and Raiders assistant Travis Smith as defensive run game coordinator. have hired formerandassistantas defensive run game coordinator.