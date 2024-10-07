AFC Notes: Nico Collins, Doug Pederson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts RG Will Fries suffered a right tibial injury requiring him to stay in Jacksonville Sunday for immediate surgery. (Joel A. Erickson)

Jaguars

Jacksonville knocked off the Colts at home in Week 5 to get their first win of the 2024 season. Jaguars HC Doug Pederson discussed the relief of getting the first win for him and QB Trevor Lawrence.

“I think there’s a weight off everybody’s shoulders, right?” Pederson said, via Gene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union. “Not just [Lawrence]. It’s a weight off my shoulders too. Now you guys can get off my tail for at least a week.”

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud was concerned about the knee injury suffered by WR Nico Collins that saw him absent from the remainder of the game: “I think he’s the best receiver in football so when he’s out things get tough.” (DJ Bien-Aime)

Texans WR Tank Dell on his status after practicing just once this week with a rib injury: "I'm ready to go for sure. It was tough. I always wanted to be out there with the guys, but I feel like I had to take a week off to get myself together. So, I just did what I had to do. It comes with the game. I just had to keep my head up, keep focused, be in the treatment room and training room, and get myself together." (Aaron Wilson)

Collins was fined $22,511 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet) in Week 4.

According to Aaron Wilson, there is optimism that Collins and OT Tytus Howard‘s hamstring injuries are short term and they could both return in Week 6.