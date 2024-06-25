AFC Notes: Nico Collins, Tony Khan, Trevor Lawrence, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts WR Josh Downs said the experience of being in the team’s system for a second year has been what has helped him progress the most.

“I’d say the biggest difference is a year under my belt,” Downs said, via Colts Wire. “More comfortable with the coaches, all the players, and just the whole environment. So more so just trying to own my role and taking to that.”

Downs added that he has a better grasp of the playbook and knows what each position is doing at all times.

“That comes with understanding the offense more,” Downs explained. “Just knowing what the other receivers, even the tight end running, and then knowing the run game better as well. And then just having a year under your belt. You know the level of competition that you’re going to go against now and you see what type of players you’re playing against each and every week.”

Downs added that all the talent in the team’s wide receiver room will create constant opportunities for guys to get open since the defense can’t focus on any one player.

“I think it’s a great thing,” Downs added. “You see a lot of teams, for example, the Bears, the Texans, they got three guys that can go, like for real, for real. So, at the end of the day, it opens up everything for everybody because you don’t just have one player to guard, you got three people that you got to guard, so nobody can really get double-teamed. So I feel like it’s a good thing and it will also bring out a lot of competitiveness in the guys because everybody do want the ball.”

Jaguars

Jacksonville handed QB Trevor Lawrence a massive $275 million extension to remain the face of the franchise. Jaguars part-owner Tony Khan described how important Lawrence is to the organization.

“It’s very important for us and it’s great news for the Jags fans and everybody in the Jaguars’ organization,” Khan said, via Zach Goodall of the Jags Wire. “We got Trevor Lawrence locked into a great contract — to have a top quarterback, a top young quarterback, and somebody that is really a face of the Jaguars and we all love working with.”

“I think Trevor’s tremendous and just an absolute pleasure to work with, day in and day out. Everybody really respects him. He’s a great leader, he’s a great person, a great leader on and off the field. We’re very blessed to have Trevor in Jacksonville now [and] for a long time to come, too.”

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud compared WR Nico Collins to another Texans great following a breakout season from Collins which led to his big payday.

“[Collins is] a generational talent. He’s like our age’s Andre Johnson, in my opinion,” Stroud said, via Coral Smith of NFL.com. “Just how fast he is, how he gets in and out of his braces, releases, how strong he is. I think last year was just a preview of what’s to come for him.”

Collins detailed his goals for the season after a big pay raise: “I’m trying to get 1,500 yards, minimum. That’s what I’m chasing. I’m chasing the dudes that I’ve been watching for years. Julio Jones, Calvin Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald, successful receivers that made the game look so easy.” (DJ Bien-Aime)