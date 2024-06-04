AFC Notes: Nico Collins, Trevor Lawrence, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen said during a press conference that he likes what he has seen from QB Anthony Richardson so far this offseason.

“I think with any player you have a little rust every once in a while, but he’s been pretty smooth out there so far — completing a lot of balls, completion percentage has been good, knowing where to go with the football, which is a good sign,” Steichen commented, via Pro Football Talk. “But I like where he’s at right now big time.”

“I think after your rookie year you kind of find a rhythm — what is your routine going into the offseason? Now that you’ve got a full offseason, what’s your routine going to be? What are your study habits in the offseason going into Year 2? He’s done a great job with that coming in early, getting his treatment, watching tape, going through that process after film,” Steichen added. “He’s in the weight room right now taking care of his body. I just saw him in there. So, that routine is big going into Year 2, that offseason routine. But yeah, excited for him.”

“Yeah, shoot. A young player, but he has just a great spirit about himself, the character that he has, how he treats people, in the building, outside of the building. It’s phenomenal,” Steichen said of Richardson recently turning 22. “I think that’s key to success is having high character guys and he definitely has that. So, that goes a long way.”

Jaguars

According to Mia O’Brien, Jaguars UDFA WR David White Jr . has suffered a torn ACL.

. has suffered a torn ACL. Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence would prefer to get a deal done before camp but is keeping his focus on the field: “I think that would be ideal, just to put it behind us and keep moving and feel good about that going into training camp. But either way, like I’ve said before I have the same job so I can’t always control all those factors, but I have the same job to do either way.” (John Shipley)

Texans

The Texans WR Nico Collins to a three-year extension with $32.116 million fully guaranteed at signing and averages $18.966 million per season. (Mike Florio)

to a three-year extension with $32.116 million fully guaranteed at signing and averages $18.966 million per season. (Mike Florio) Florio adds that the rest of the $20 million guaranteed will come partially in 2025 and 2026.

Texans TE Dalton Schultz had good things to say about fourth-round TE Cade Stover: “I am excited to have a young guy that is super excited to learn football. He told me, ‘Listen, I am early playing this position. I am literally going to learn from you.'” (Cole Thompson)