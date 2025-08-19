AFC Notes: Nik Bonitto, Tre Harris, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton revealed G Nick Gargiulo suffered a torn ACL that will end his season. (Mike Klis)

revealed G suffered a torn ACL that will end his season. (Mike Klis) Denver OLB Nik Bonitto on extension talks: “They’re going well. I feel like it’s been good communication on both sides. … I know how they feel about me upstairs. I feel like something will get done and it’s just a matter of when.” (Chris Tomasson)

on extension talks: “They’re going well. I feel like it’s been good communication on both sides. … I know how they feel about me upstairs. I feel like something will get done and it’s just a matter of when.” (Chris Tomasson) Bonitto spoke on the state of the pass rusher market: “The edge market is just going to keep going up & up with the guys that need to be signed & just the position (he was in) last year & the confidence that I feel I’m going to put myself in this year So it’s just kind of in my favor.” (Tomasson)

He was asked if he feels they need to get a deal done before the season starts: “Not really. At the end of the day I’m still under contract for another year so, yeah, I would like to get it done but that’s the least of my worries, honestly. I just want to compete for a championship.” (Tomasson)

Chargers

Chargers rookie WR Tre Harris said WR coach Sanjay Lal challenged the group to play with more tenacity and effort, especially in the run game.

“Just us being more intense in everything we do, whether it’s run blocking, whether it’s us going out and making catches,” Harris said, via NY Times. “Go out there and have fun, first and foremost, and play with a certain amount of intensity to where it allows you to play freely. Have that controlled rage with each and every rep you do, and it’s going to allow you to play with such confidence that I was able to display today.”

Harris added that the rookies lacked intensity during the first two preseason games.

“He’s always digging for not just me or the rookies, he’s digging for everybody to continue to get better,” Harris said of Lal. “No matter if it’s in the run game, no matter if it’s at the top of the route, our release game, he’s always looking for a way for us to get better, and that’s something that I feel like definitely helped us today.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on WR Hollywood Brown returning to practice and maybe getting action in the preseason game on Friday: “We’ll see how he progresses through this thing. It’s not a matter of want. He wants to do it. He’s taking it slow & we don’t want any setbacks.” (Nate Taylor)

on WR returning to practice and maybe getting action in the preseason game on Friday: “We’ll see how he progresses through this thing. It’s not a matter of want. He wants to do it. He’s taking it slow & we don’t want any setbacks.” (Nate Taylor) Per the wire, the Chiefs tried out LB Owen Carney, LB David Gbenda, LB Ryan Meed, and LB Xander Mueller.