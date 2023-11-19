AFC Notes: Odell Beckham Jr, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanksi after a big win over the Steelers on Sunday: “It was pretty special. I felt the guys stuck together and fought for each other. It wasn’t pretty, doesn’t have to be. But it was physically, which we knew it would be. We came out of here with a W in front of our fans, they were outstanding for 60 minutes. It was a positive one for us, only counts as one so we have another big one next week but really proud of the guys for fighting.” (Scott Petrak)

after a big win over the Steelers on Sunday: “It was pretty special. I felt the guys stuck together and fought for each other. It wasn’t pretty, doesn’t have to be. But it was physically, which we knew it would be. We came out of here with a W in front of our fans, they were outstanding for 60 minutes. It was a positive one for us, only counts as one so we have another big one next week but really proud of the guys for fighting.” (Scott Petrak) Stefanski on QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson : “Those are big moments, where you’re looking for your guy to come through. He came through. … Came through when it mattered.” (Jake Trotter)

: “Those are big moments, where you’re looking for your guy to come through. He came through. … Came through when it mattered.” (Jake Trotter) Browns WR Cedric Tillman was fined $5,667 for unnecessary roughness.

Ravens

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. said his shoulder injury is fine and there’s nothing to worry about.

“It’s not that bad,” Beckham said, via PFT. “We’ll figure it out.”

Beckham was fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct, LT Ronnie Stanley was fined $21,855 for unnecessary roughness, and LB Kyle Van Noy was fined $8,889 for unnecessary roughness.

Steelers

Steelers RB Najee Harris after his performance in a loss against the Browns on Sunday: “Is it fixable? Yeah it’s fixable. Are we going to fix it?” (Ray Fittipaldo)

after his performance in a loss against the Browns on Sunday: “Is it fixable? Yeah it’s fixable. Are we going to fix it?” (Ray Fittipaldo) Steelers LB Nick Herbig was fined $5,101 for unnecessary roughness.