AFC Notes: Omarion Hampton, Jaylen Waddle, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Broncos, Giants and Steelers were among the teams that inquired for Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle, but Miami’s asking price of a first-round pick and possibly more was too steep.

Chargers Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh said he does not expect first-round RB Omarion Hampton’ s activation window to be opened until after the Week 12 bye. (Daniel Popper)

said he does not expect first-round RB s activation window to be opened until after the Week 12 bye. (Daniel Popper) Harbaugh noted new OL Trevor Penning will work at both tackle spots in practice this week “to begin with.” But he added that he likes Penning’s “versatility” at guard, as well. (Daniel Popper)

will work at both tackle spots in practice this week “to begin with.” But he added that he likes Penning’s “versatility” at guard, as well. (Daniel Popper) Per the wire, the Chargers worked out LS Peter Bowden.

Raiders

Raiders OC Chip Kelly said that multiple receivers will need to step up to replace WR Jakobi Meyers, as his trade request was granted at the deadline when he was dealt to the Jaguars.

“It’s got to be multiple guys,” Kelly said, via SI.com. “Jakobi was such an impact player for us, so I wish him the best. He was a great practice player, and I enjoyed coaching him. He’s a heck of a kid, but we’re going to have to – you got some other receivers, they’re going to have to pick it up, and then you move on. The way you look at it sometimes as we have to approach it. It’s like a player got hurt, he’s out of a game, then what do you do? It’s the next guy’s up.”