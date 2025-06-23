AFC Notes: Orlando Brown, Mason Graham, George Pickens, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals OT Orlando Brown made a recent television appearance where he boasted that the Bengals have a strong team that is ready to compete for playoff contention when the season begins.

“We’re really special,” Brown said during an appearance on NFL Network. “I’m really proud of the way that we worked this offseason, just with the intent and focus from us as individuals, as players. Everything that the coaches threw at us, we were able to respond really well. I mean, I’m excited, man. At the end of the day, paying Tee and Ja’Marr, making them more comfortable, knowing that they’re going to be able to go out there and sell out even more than they have in the past, I think it’s only going to make us better, to be honest.”

Some of the biggest questions around the Bengals’ 2025 outlook revolve around the defense, which was a liability last year. The lingering contract situations for DEs Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart have also continued to draw headlines but Brown has faith in the front office that they’ll work things out.

“I’m very confident that they’ll be out there,” Brown said. “I imagine in Trey’s situation, they’ll get that figured out, man. He’s one of the best in the league at what he does. I think in Shemar’s case, I imagine they’ll get that done, too, coming to terms on whatever the language or specific amount of money it is. These are two very important players for us. One being an All-Pro Defensive Player of the Year candidate, man. I imagine the team is going to take care of business.”

Browns

Browns DT Mason Graham has more to learn at the point of attack, according to DC Jim Schwartz.

“I do think there’s a lot of meat on the bone as far as his production, and we can see better production from him than even we saw, and he had outstanding production and college,” Schwartz said, via Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com. “But I think there’s some meat on the bone that he can even have a chance to make more plays here.”

Steelers

Former Steelers QB Russell Wilson commented during a podcast appearance, praising WR George Pickens, whom he labeled as misunderstood.

“I love George [Pickens], man. His ability to catch the football is one of a kind. Anything in his vicinity, he’s gon’ catch it,” Wilson said on 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony. “On a serious note, he’s misunderstood outside. I think he’s a guy that wants to be great. I think also when it comes to George — I think his ability where he can take it from not just being great, but to being one of the world’s best, I think he has that in him.”